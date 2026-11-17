Taylor Swift announced the 2027 Grammy nominations with five nods, humorously noting her zero wins in Song of the Year while Raye leads with 11 total nominations.

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance on Monday to announce the final two categories for the 2027 Grammy nominations. The pop superstar received five nominations for her recent work, including Record of the Year for The Fate of Ophelia and Album of the Year for The Life of a Showgirl. She also earned nods for Song of the Year and Best Song Written For Visual Media for I Knew It, I Knew You, along with Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter.

Swift Mocks Zero For Eight Streak

Swift opened her remarks on the American broadcast by congratulating all nominees, emphasizing that peer recognition is the coolest feeling in the world. She then humorously addressed her own history in the Song of the Year category, stating she is zero for eight in that specific field. She noted that she has had a lot of luck in the other major category, Album of the Year, which she has won four times for Fearless, 1989, Folklore, and Midnights.

Also read Taylor Swift Makes History with Fourth Album of the Year Grammy Win in 2027

The eight previous Song of the Year nominations that have eluded her include You Belong With Me, Shake It Off, Blank Space, Lover, Cardigan, All Too Well (10 Minute Version), Anti-Hero, and Fortnight. Despite the lack of a win in this particular category, Swift remains a dominant force in the industry, recently celebrating a blockbuster year that resulted in multiple prestigious nominations across various genres and production roles.

Raye Leads With 11 Total Nominations

British singer-songwriter Raye emerged as the leading nominee for the 2027 awards with a total of 11 nominations. This achievement ties Beyonce for the record of the most nominations earned in a single year. Raye's nominations span the top categories, including Album of the Year for This Music May Contain Hope, as well as both Record and Song of the Year for her hit track Where Is My Husband.

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Spanish hitmaker Rosalía secured the second most nominations with nine total nods. Her work includes an Album of the Year nomination for her avant-garde album Lux, which was released last year. Rosalía's strong showing highlights the international diversity and critical acclaim surrounding this year's eligible releases, positioning her as a major contender across multiple technical and artistic categories.

Dolly Parton Receives Three Posthumous Nods

Country legend Dolly Parton received three posthumous nominations following her death at the age of 80 in August. Parton was recognized twice in the Best Country Duo/Performance categories. The first was for her collaboration with Zac Brown Band titled butterfly, and the second was for her work with Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah, and Reba McEntire on the track Light of a Clear Blue Morning.

Parton's third nomination came in the Best Audiobook, Narration and Storytelling Recording category for Star of the Show: My Life on Stage. These nominations serve as a continued tribute to her enduring legacy and influence across the music industry, particularly in country and storytelling formats where she has been a defining figure for decades.

Competing Albums and Tracks

Swift and Langley will face stiff competition in the major categories. Ella Langley earned nominations for Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song, and Record of the Year for the number one smash Choosin' Texas, along with an Album of the Year nod for Dandelion. The Album of the Year category features a crowded field including Raye's This Music May Contain Hope, Rosalía's Lux, and Swift's The Life of a Showgirl.

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Other nominees for Album of the Year include Phoebe Bridgers' Lost Weekend, Olivia Dean's The Art of Loving, Bruno Mars' The Romantic, Olivia Rodrigo's You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, and Björk, Rosalía, and Yves Tumor's Berghain. The Record of the Year category also features Bruno Mars for I Just Might, Raye for Where Is My Husband, Olivia Rodrigo for The Cure, and Tame Impala with Jennie's Dracula, showcasing a highly competitive landscape for the upcoming ceremony.