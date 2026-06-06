Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to wed at Madison Square Garden

On Friday TMZ reported that the pop singer and the football player will not say 'I do' at a hotel but instead chose another type of location that is much bigger.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting married at major venue in New York City - and fans will be invited to celebrate, a source spectacularly claims.

The insider exclusively told Daily Mail on Friday that the couple will tie the knot at Madison Square Garden, as they've decided to 'embrace the spectacle' of a giant wedding. The iconic - and enormous - venue is best known for concerts and professional sports, and can hold up to 22,000 people, however it's unclear just how many people will be invited to witness Swift and Kelce tie the knot there.

The source also dished to Daily Mail that the superstar couple were considering Casa Cipriani as a potential wedding venue prior to settling on MSG. The luxe private members club, located in Manhattan's Financial District close to the World Trade Center, may still be used by the lovebirds for a private celebration, per the source.

The insider also says the NYPD are already in discussions to help secure MSG ahead of the wedding, which is expected to take place on Friday, July 3. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seen in September 2024 at Casa Cipriani in New York City.

The couple are reportedly considering a small celebration at the luxe members club following a blowout wedding at Madison Square Garden According to a source, the superstar pair may marry in front of fans at Madison Square Garden Swift and Kelce are pictured together at a basketball game in Cleveland last month The Daily Mail has reached out to Swift's representative for confirmation. Las month, another insider told the Daily Mail that the duo were looking to marry at a sizeable 'museum' or 'arena-like venue' in Manhattan.

Though the engaged couple have sent out a save-the-date note to their wedding guests, they have yet to name a location, even though Swift has texted tidbits to friends. Last month, insiders told The Daily Mail that guests won't know the location until the morning of July 3. One invitee speculated that Swift and Kelce could marry in an iconic hotel ballroom.

'I get that, she doesn't want everyone knowing where she is getting married until the last minute for security reasons,' a source said. 'Now it is one big guessing game, everyone is wondering where it will be. Probably a massive hotel like the Waldorf Astoria that has amazing security and access,' added the friend. The Waldorf Astoria New York is located on Park Avenue in midtown Manhattan.

It is where John F Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy began their honeymoon in 1953 before heading to Mexico. The hotel is also where Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III announced their engagement in 1956. Join the discussionShould celebrities let fans attend their weddings, or keep such events private for loved ones only? What's your view?

The singing sensation and her NFL star beau are pictured last month in New York City Read MoreEXCLUSIVE Taylor Swift's brutal wedding invitation snub: Insiders spill betrayal behind fallout with A-lister And a source said that some guests were not too thrilled with one of the requests made on her wedding invitation. The 36-year-old has decided that some of her guests will not be able to take a date to the major event, a source told the Daily Mail.

'My invite did not let me bring a plus one,' a guest who did not want to be named told us. 'I mean, what am I supposed to do? Go alone? That is so awkward.

I don't think I am going to attend because I don't want to go by myself and I am not sure I will know too many people there. I mean, sorry, I am not friends with Gigi and Bella Hadid!

' Some will be able to invite a guest, so it doesn't feel totally fair, the source added. 'I know Selena Gomez is bringing her husband, Benny Blanco, so she has a plus one, but I am not allowed to have a plus one because I am a single woman. I get it, the venue can probably allow for only so many people, but it's not the best feeling.

' The guest added that she 'loves' her pal Swift and wishes her 'the best' and doesn't want to sound like a 'major complainer' as she 'gets it. ' Some guests had thought the venue could be luxury hotel The Waldorf Astoria Swift's wedding guests were apparently not too thrilled with one of the requests that she made on her wedding invitation Kelce presented Swift with a custom-designed old mine-cut diamond engagement ring from Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry The couple first went public with their relationship in 2023 and announced their engagement in August last year in a joint post on their Instagram pages showing Kelce on one knee in a garden.

Swift displayed a large diamond ring as she wrote, 'Your English teacher and gym teacher are getting married.

' The wedding will be full of well-known names. Believed to be on the guest list are Gomez, the Hadid sisters, Gigi's boyfriend Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone, Lena Dunham and Zoe Kravitz. Kelce's football coach, Andy Reid, 68, has already confirmed he will be attending. Also expected to be there are Kelce's brother Jason Kelce, his teammate Patrick Mahomes and Hollywood actor Miles Teller.

Kelce does not have to go to football training camp until late July.





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