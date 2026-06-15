Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Venue: Madison Square Garden in the Running

Rumors are swirling that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are preparing to say I do at New York City's famed Madison Square Garden, but is such a high-profile wedding venue even logistically possible?

Rumors are swirling that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are preparing to say I do at New York City's famed Madison Square Garden but is such a high-profile wedding venue even logistically possible.

The space has previously been used for corporate events, graduations, performances, film shoots, press conferences, fashion shows, and other private gatherings. Although there is plenty of excitement surrounding Swift's upcoming nuptials, New York is currently more focused on celebrating the Knicks, who defeated the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in game six of the NBA finals.

Despite not winning at Madison Square Garden in New York City, plenty of A-list celebrities and die-hard Knicks fans made the trip to Texas to watch their team secure a historic championship win. Knicks' guard Jalen Brunson was asked about the possibility of Madison Square Garden being used as a wedding venue and responded that it would be a great venue, citing the many great things that happen there.

However, logistics and security concerns may pose a significant challenge to hosting such a high-profile event at the venue. The Knicks' and Rangers' home venue has been used for various events in the past but has never hosted a wedding of this magnitude. It remains to be seen whether the venue will be able to accommodate the expected large number of guests and media attention that would come with hosting Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding





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