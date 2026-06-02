Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Date Confirmed by Kansas City Chiefs' Offseason Schedule

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly planning to get married on June 13 at a five-star seaside resort in Rhode Island. The couple, both 36, got engaged in August 2025 and have been focused on enjoying the process rather than getting caught up in the pressure as the big day approaches.

US Weekly reported that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are planning to get married on June 13 at a five-star seaside resort in Rhode Island .

The couple, both 36, got engaged in August 2025 and have been focused on enjoying the process rather than getting caught up in the pressure as the big day approaches. They will likely split their wedding festivities between Swift's $18 million Rhode Island mansion and Ocean House, a five-star seaside resort nearby. The Kansas City Chiefs' offseason schedule seemingly confirms the date Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift plan to say 'I do.

' Mandatory minicamp will be held from June 9 to 11, the team announced on Friday, April 3. The timeline supports Us Weekly's reporting that Kelce and Swift, both 36, plan to get married on June 13. Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been gearing up for the couple's big day.

'It's a great time that I'm looking forward to,' he said, teasing that, unlike teammate's beer supply running low at their nuptials, he 'had to provide most of the beer that night. ' The couple's wedding is reportedly set to take place in Rhode Island on June 13, which is reportedly a lucky number for Swift. Whitehouse, a senator from Rhode Island, expressed his hope that Swift will choose to get married in his state.

'I think that she gave Rhode Island a pass,' Whitehouse claimed. 'But I'd hope so, I'd love to have her in Rhode Island.





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