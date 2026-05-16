Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Date Night Ahead of July Wedding

Taylor Swift and fiance Travis Kelce were pictured enjoying a date night in New York City on Friday, ahead of their upcoming July wedding. The singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end were seen holding hands as they arrived for dinner at Mediterranean restaurant Or'esh.

Taylor Swift and fiance Travis Kelce were pictured enjoying a date night in New York City on Friday, ahead of their upcoming July wedding. The singer, 36, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 36, were seen holding hands as they arrived for dinner at Mediterranean restaurant Or'esh.

Swift looked glowing in an off-the-shoulder floral maxi dress and open-toe beige heels for the outing. The billionaire superstar, who was pictured tenderly gazing at her partner as they made their way into the eatery, accessorized with a gold necklace and a chic straw purse. Her blonde locks were swept back, with just her thick bangs left to frame her face.

Meanwhile, the athlete opted for a patterned short-sleeve shirt and black pants while rocking his usual neatly trimmed beard. Their outing came after Kelce's coach, Andy Reid, 68, confirmed he will be attending the couple's upcoming nuptials. Taylor Swift and fiance Travis Kelce were pictured enjoying a date night on Friday, ahead of their upcoming July wedding. The singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end were seen holding hands as they arrived for dinner at Or'esh restaurant.

During an appearance on 96.5's The Drive, the three-time Super Bowl winner was grilled on whether had received his invitation to the year's most anticipated wedding. On Thursday, Reid explained: 'Well, I probably have. And if I don't outgrow my tuxedo before then, I'm going.

' The Drive host Carrington Harrison suggested that the Chiefs coach should get a new ensemble for the special occasion, however, Reid didn't seem to keen. Reid replied: 'I'm not the show - I'm just going to show up. I'm so happy for them. When you come down to it, it doesn't matter how big the show is around them.

' It comes after the unusual way guests have been receiving invites to the upcoming nuptials has been revealed. Despite her busy schedule, the global superstar has taken it upon herself to invite guests and celebrity friends by calling them on the phone. Swift has been making some calls herself while her team has also been helping with others, TMZ reported. Swift looked glowing in an off-the-shoulder floral maxi dress and open-toe beige heels.

She accessorized with a straw purse. Meanwhile, the athlete opted for a patterned short-sleeve shirt and black trousers. Swift's blonde locks were swept back, with just her thick bangs left to frame her face. She was pictured tenderly gazing at her partner as they made their way into the eatery.

However, guests have not been informed of the exact location of the nuptials or a specific date. Instead, they have been told to keep schedules open for the summer. Insider said that calling guests rather than sending traditional invitations is meant to keep wedding details private and prevent leaks. The day prior Swift was pictured stepping out in New York City while wearing bridal white once again.

The Grammy winner, who also rocked a chic white dress while stopping by Lena Dunham's 40th birthday bash on Tuesday, flashed a smile as she arrived at the exclusive membership club Zero Bond





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Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Date Night July Wedding Or'esh Restaurant Andy Reid 96.5'S The Drive Carrington Harrison Zero Bond Bridal White Lena Dunham's 40Th Birthday Bash

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