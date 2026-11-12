Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly asked wedding guests to donate to charity instead of gifts

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly asked wedding guests to donate to charities instead of bringing gifts, continuing their tradition of giving back.

The Hancock County Humane Foundation, an animal rescue organization in West Virginia, revealed the gesture after it received a donation from wedding guests. Four-time Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski discusses the fun he had at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding and explains why he did not get the couple a wedding gift.and Travis Kelce reportedly put a charitable spin on their wedding celebrations, asking guests to donate to organizations they care about instead of bringing traditional gifts.

The Hancock County Humane Foundation, an animal rescue organization in West Virginia, revealed the gesture after it received a donation from wedding guests Mike Simon and Lisa Simon. .

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"The Hancock County Humane Foundation is honored to acknowledge a very generous donation from Attorney Mike Simon and his wife Lisa in honor of a very special wedding they recently attended. " The foundation added,"The amazing bride and groom asked for donations to charities in lieu of gifts and Mike and Lisa chose us!! " The foundation also shared a photo of Swift, Kelce and the Simons.

In the image, Swift wore a red top and jeans while Kelce sported a blue-and-black jacket, shorts and a baseball cap as the four posed together. The request aligns with the couple's recent charitable efforts. Ahead of their July 3 wedding, Swift and Kelce donated a combined $26 million to charities across the United States, supporting organizations focused on hunger relief, education, healthcare and animal welfare.

One of the largest publicly acknowledged gifts went to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, which received $2 million from the couple. Parton thanked the pair in a video message, saying she was"blown away and overjoyed" by their generosity.

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The charities that benefited from the couple's pre-wedding giving included City Harvest, Food Bank For NYC, New York Cares, the Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone, Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, Feeding America, the ASPCA, Grammy In The Schools, Education Through Music, Answer The Call, Musical Mentors, The Store in Nashville, Helping Harvest in Reading, Pennsylvania, Harvesters-The Community Food Network in Kansas City and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end reflected on his star-studded wedding while speaking with co-host and brother Jason Kelce during the Season 5 premiere of their podcast “New Heights.

”Swift and Kelce's relationship began to take shape in July 2023, when Kelce revealed on his"New Heights" podcast that he had tried to give Swift aafter attending her Eras Tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Despite the arena being home to the Chiefs, Kelce failed to get close to Swift and expressed his disappointment.

"She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal,” he quipped. The podcast asked on Instagram: “Anyone know how to get a bracelet to @taylorswift13? … asking for a friend.

” By September 2023, Kelce was hinting his efforts had achieved some success, but declined to elaborate amid speculation and as reports surfaced that the two had beenThen, Kelce revealed on a sports talk show that he’d invited Swift to a game at Arrowhead.

"I threw the ball in her court," he said. , in a moment that effectively confirmed the growing connection. The two left the stadium together in Kelce’s purple Chevelle. Her appearance, the first of many, sent After Taylor Swift wrapped her concert in Buenos Aires, the popstar put on a different kind of show with her new beau, NFL star Travis Kelce.

In October 2023, Swift and Kelce were spotted together multiple times in New York City, including intimate dinners and a surprise"Saturday Night Live" cameo. Their comfort level in public increased and the pair was photographed leaving after‑parties hand‑in‑hand, signaling that the relationship was getting serious.

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Kelce, meanwhile, traveled internationally during the NFL bye week in November to attend Swift's Eras Tour stop in Argentina, where sheThe relationship continued into 2024, with Swift attending playoff games, including the AFC Championship Game, where she joined Kelce on the field after the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens to advance to the Super Bowl. The couple kissed, and in a viral moment heard around the world, Kelce tells Swift,"I love you. So much it's not funny.

" Weeks later, Swift raced across nine time zones after performing in Tokyo to attend the Chiefs' Super Bowl win against the San Francisco 49ers. The"Love Story" singer againTaylor Swift is celebrating Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl win with a kiss. The Grammy winner took to the field after her man’s team the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Throughout spring and summer 2024, the couple balanced Swift's touring schedule and Kelce's offseason commitments, appearing together at charity events, concerts and family gatherings. Kelce even made his Eras stage debut at one of London concerts, donning a tuxedo and top hat and carrying Swift in his arms during a choreographed bit before"I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.

" The two began showing very public support and admiration for one another, with Kelce calling her"unbelievable" on his"New Heights" podcast, and Swift shouting out Kelce as she accepted an MTV Video Music Award. When Swift announced her highly anticipated 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," she did it on Kelce's podcast, her first-ever podcast appearance. She also credited"New Heights" for getting her a boyfriend. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are major couple goals.

The pop icon appeared with her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason on their podcast “New Heights” on Wednesday. Kelce, in return, credited the Eras Tour for getting him a girlfriend.

"I see you on that stage and see how you can get an entire stadium going, and then I get you in a room and it’s like I’ve known you forever," he said. "It’s the easiest conversation I ever had, and it was just so much fun that it knocked my socks off. "in a five-photo carousel post on their Instagram accounts. Kelce proposed in a floral‑filled garden of his home in Lee's Summit, Missouri.