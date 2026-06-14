Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy Broadway date night as wedding watch intensifies

The couple attended a Saturday showing of “Oh, Mary!” at the Lyceum Theatre.

As for their forthcoming wedding, a source recently told Page Six that “privacy” is the couple’s primary concern. AP Photo/Evan Agostini Swift and friends attended Wednesday’s NBA Finals Game 4 at Madison Square Garden while Kelce was at training camp.

The musician made a surprise appearance at the “Toy Story 5” premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday. in order to keep details under wraps and avoid any more potential leaks. The Grammy winner and the NFL star Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoyed a Broadway date night on Saturday. Harry Zelnick / BACKGRIDHarry Zelnick / BACKGRIDThe musician accessorized with layers of gold necklaces.

Kelce opted for a black short-sleeved collared shirt with large red flowers printed all over, paired with a red-striped hat. After the show, Swift and Kelce went backstage to share a moment with the cast, including Maya Rudolph. Bruce Glikas/WireImageBruce Glikas/WireImageBruce Glikas/WireImageAP Photo/Evan Agostini Swift and friends attended Wednesday's NBA Finals Game 4 at Madison Square Garden while Kelce was at training camp. The musician made a surprise appearance at the"Toy Story 5" premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday.





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