Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Engaged, Planning Bachelorette Party

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged and planning an elaborate bachelorette party with multiple getaways. The couple announced their engagement in 2025, and Swift is considering trips to NYC, Nashville, and the Bahamas.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially engaged, announcing their plans to marry in 2025 with a sweet Instagram post showing Kelce down on one knee.

The couple, who have been dating since 2023, captioned the photo with a playful nod to their backgrounds: 'Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.

' The proposal marks a major milestone in their highly publicized romance, which began after Kelce attended one of Swift's Eras Tour concerts and tried to give her a friendship bracelet. During a recent episode of the 'New Heights' podcast, which Swift co-hosted with Kelce and his brother Jason, she joked that the show got her a boyfriend after Travis used it as his personal dating app.

The couple has been open about their relationship, with Swift making her debut on the podcast in August 2025 to announce her 12th studio album. She praised the podcast, saying, 'This is my favorite podcast. This podcast has done a lot for me. I owe a lot to this podcast.

' Now, as they prepare for their wedding, Swift is reportedly planning an elaborate bachelorette party. According to a source close to the couple, the pop superstar is considering multiple getaways to accommodate all her closest friends. Potential destinations include New York City, Nashville, and the Bahamas. The source told Us Weekly that there could be multiple trips, and that the celebrations are being kept light and fun.

The couple is focused on enjoying the process rather than getting caught up in the pressure of the event. This news comes shortly after Travis and his brother Jason closed a live show in June 2025 with a video of Swift feeding Travis by hand, complete with airplane noises. The video was a playful nod to Travis being teased on the podcast for being a picky eater.

Swift was also spotted entering Electric Lady Studios in New York City earlier that day, a studio where she recorded several hit albums. The engagement has sparked excitement among fans, who have followed the couple's journey from the initial spark at the Eras Tour to their public appearances and podcast collaborations. The couple's ability to blend their high-profile careers with a down-to-earth relationship has endeared them to many.

As they move forward with wedding planning, they continue to prioritize each other and their close-knit circles. The bachelorette party plans, though still in early stages, suggest a celebration befitting Swift's star power while remaining intimate. With multiple destinations on the table, it remains to be seen where the festivities will ultimately take place.

Meanwhile, Kelce remains focused on his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs, and Swift on her music, including her upcoming album. Their engagement marks the latest chapter in a love story that began with a friendship bracelet and a podcast crush





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