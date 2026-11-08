Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Drive Vintage Cream Cadillac After Chiefs Win

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium in a vintage cream Cadillac after the Chiefs defeated the Jets. This stylish exit echoes their first public date nearly three years ago.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made a glamorous exit from Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night, driving a distinctive vintage cream Cadillac following the Kansas City Chiefs victory over the New York Jets. The couple, who tied the knot in July, chose the classic luxury vehicle for their departure, marking a stylish conclusion to the high-stakes NFL contest. Observers noted the car featured a contrasting brown roof, prominent chrome detailing, and whitewall tires that highlighted its vintage aesthetic against the stadium crowd.

Travis Kelce, aged thirty-seven, was observed behind the wheel of the distinctive automobile. He wore dark sunglasses as he navigated the classic car away from the venue. The cream-colored body of the Cadillac stood out prominently, drawing attention to the former NFL star and the pop superstar seated beside him. Their choice of vehicle offered a nod to Kelce's well-documented passion for classic American automobiles.

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The couple's latest vehicle choice strongly recalls their initial public outing in September 2023, which occurred nearly three years earlier. At that time, Kelce famously transported Swift from Arrowhead Stadium in his burgundy 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS convertible. That first ride solidified a romantic narrative that has since captured significant public and media interest across the globe. The connection between the two vehicles highlights a consistent theme in their shared public life.

Kelce has previously discussed his affinity for vintage automobiles during a September 2023 episode of his podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce. Titled New Heights, the show featured a segment where Kelce described his plans to bring his burgundy convertible to the game. He expressed enthusiasm about the vehicle's performance, noting that it sounds impressive when approaching the stadium and looks attractive to fans and onlookers.

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His automotive portfolio extends beyond the classic convertibles, including a Rolls-Royce Ghost, an Aston Martin Vanquish, and a Mercedes-AMG G63. The variety of high-end vehicles demonstrates his appreciation for both luxury and performance-oriented transportation options. Page Six had previously obtained footage of the burgundy Chevelle SS with a customized license plate outside the venue after the couple's nuptials. That specific car was later offered as a prize in a reception raffle during their wedding celebration.

Taylor Swift, who is thirty-six years old, watched the game from a private suite alongside her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift. Longtime friend and supermodel Karlie Kloss was also present, smiling and cheering alongside the pop icon during the match. Kloss attended their star-studded wedding on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in front of approximately one thousand guests. The supermodel's presence underscored the close-knit nature of Swift's inner circle at the event.

The wedding featured notable family roles, with Swift's younger brother Austin serving as her man of honor and Kelce's brother Jason acting as the best man. Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony at the iconic New York venue. The couple, previously seen together after the Super Bowl 58 game in February 2024, continues to be a prominent subject in entertainment news and sports coverage alike.

Earlier on Sunday, Swift was seen celebrating Kelce during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers in Kansas City, Missouri. The tight end scored a touchdown, prompting enthusiastic reactions from the suite. The day's events reinforced the couple's status as a cultural powerhouse, blending sports fandom with high-profile celebrity influence. Their coordinated style and shared history continue to draw significant attention from fans worldwide.