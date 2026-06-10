Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Dazzle at Toy Story 5 Premiere with New Song

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the Hollywood premiere of Toy Story 5, accompanied by Travis Kelce, and debuted her new song 'I Knew It, I Knew You' for the soundtrack.

Taylor Swift made a stunning appearance at the world premiere of Disney-Pixar 's Toy Story 5 , held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on June 15, 2026.

The pop superstar arrived on the red carpet alongside her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, drawing cheers from the massive crowd gathered along Hollywood Boulevard. Swift wore a custom Versace gown in iridescent blue, reminiscent of the character Bo Peep's color palette, while Kelce opted for a classic Tom Ford tuxedo.

The couple posed for photos with the film's cast, including Tim Allen, Tom Hanks, and Annie Potts, before joining them for a group picture with life-sized replicas of beloved characters like Woody and Buzz Lightyear. Security had cleared a private entry area for Swift, allowing her to avoid the main press line and maintain an element of surprise.

Once inside the theater, the house DJ played her latest single 'The Fate of Ophelia' from her twelfth studio album, signaling her arrival to the excited audience. Swift's connection to the Toy Story franchise runs deep. She first fell in love with the series as a five-year-old and has long dreamed of contributing to its music.

Her new song for the film, 'I Knew It, I Knew You,' was released on June 5 and became the biggest country song of 2026 within its first 24 hours, breaking streaming records. The track blends her signature pop-country style with cinematic orchestration, perfectly capturing the film's themes of friendship and nostalgia.

In a statement on social media, Swift wrote, 'I've always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I've adored since I was a 5 year old kid... I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening.

' The film opens in U.S. theaters on June 19, with international releases beginning June 17 in Brazil and Spain, and June 18 across Latin America. Swift's appearance at the premiere caps a remarkable year for the artist, who won six Grammy Awards at the 67th Grammy Ceremony held in February 2025, including Album of the Year for her tenth album. She was also named the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year for the sixth time.

Her relationship with Kelce has been a focal point of media attention, with the couple frequently supporting each other's professional endeavors. Kelce, a three-time Super Bowl champion, was seen cheering Swift on from the audience. The Toy Story 5 premiere also featured appearances by other celebrities, but Swift's presence and her contribution to the soundtrack have generated significant buzz among fans and critics alike.

The song 'I Knew It, I Knew You' is expected to be a strong contender for the Best Original Song at the upcoming Academy Awards, further cementing Swift's status as a cultural icon who seamlessly navigates between music and film





billboard / 🏆 112. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Toy Story 5 Grammy Awards Disney-Pixar

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Courtside Presence Sparks Auction and Wedding RumorsCourtside chair used by Taylor Swift at Eastern Conference Finals auctioned for $6,000; a signed Swift guitar auctioned at Chiefs charity event; couple faces wedding speculation with possible MSG venue.

Read more »

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Patriotic 'Taymerica' Wedding Planned for July 4 Weekend at Madison Square GardenTaylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly planning a grand patriotic-themed wedding at Madison Square Garden over the July 4 weekend, reviving the spirit of Swift's famous 'Taymerica' parties. The ceremony, expected on July 3, will be held at the iconic NYC venue capable of hosting 22,000 guests. This aligns with Kelce's public statements about Independence Day being a tribute to military service members, a value Swift also honors through her grandfather's WWII Marine Corps service. Details remain tightly guarded, but the event promises to be a major spectacle blending celebrity, music, and national pride.

Read more »

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Jena Sims jokes Travis Kelce is her ‘hall pass’The model has been married to pro golfer Brooks Koepka since June 2022.

Read more »

Kylie Jenner inspires Knicks lingerie, Swift-Kelce MSG wedding rumors & German discovers Waffle HouseTaylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly planning a 4th of July wedding at MSG, plus NBA playoff drama and a German tourist discovering the South.

Read more »