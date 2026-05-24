Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Couple Up at Football Game and Dinner

Taylor Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce were seen at an NFL game in Cleveland and had a date night in New York.

Swift and Kelce, both 36, got into the pivotal game with animated reactions as the Knicks and Cavaliers battled for Eastern Conference supremacy at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday, May 23.

(As of publication, the Knicks lead the series 2-0. ) The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was decked out in his Cavs cap and a short-sleeved denim shirt and jeans while Swift wore a black tank top and jeans. Swift and Kelce often keep a low profile during the NFL offseason, but they have been stepping out regularly in recent weeks.

They were spotted heading to dinner at Mediterranean restaurant Or'esh in New York City, where Swift wore an off-the-shoulder cream dress with a floral pattern, paired with Aquazzura's Twist Sandal 95 heels and a straw shoulder bag, while Travis had on a light blue and white pinstriped button-down with an emblazoned patchwork. The engaged couple were out again the following night when they attended a private function in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

Swift turned heads in— a golden Maria Lucia Hohan allar cutout silk mousseline gown with Aquazzura's Tequila Sandal 105 heels and an Ari Clutch bag — whereas Travis went for a dark pinstriped suit and black sunglasses. Taylor Swift is making it clear she is playing no games when it comes to supporting her end zone love.

She was spotted in Kansas City this weekend, lighting up Arrowhead Stadium during the Chiefs' 30-17 victory over the on Friday, May 22, with date night in New York City at Manhattan hotspot Sartiano's. Travis was wearing a multicolored, flower shirt while Swift looked effortlessly glamorous in a black Stella McCartney minidress, accessorized with matching Dior pumps and a handbag. Travis and Swift are expected to tie the knot this year, but no exact date has been confirmed





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