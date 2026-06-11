Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Attend Game Three of NBA Eastern Conference Finals

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attended Game Three of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena in Cleveland. Fans were captivated by their attendance and the content that came out of it.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Game Three between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 23, 2026, in Cleveland.

Fans were loving all the content that came out of her attendance at the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs game on Wednesday (June 10) — including her biggest supporter, Travis Kelce. He defends chugging beer at Knicks game ‘date night’ with Taylor Swift & addresses whether he fell asleep.

Watch Taylor Swift join in on the raucous celebration at MSG after the Knicks’ Game 4 wingames, this time, the pop star was with Mariska Hargitay and Alana and Este Haim as she watched game four of the finals courtside at Madison Square Garden. That means Kelce had to catch up on all the excitement on social media with the rest of the Swifties, and he showed his vicarious enthusiasm by liking a number of videos of Swift enjoying the game on Instagram.

He ‘liked’ showed Swift taking her seat in MSG, with ESPN shouting out her punny ‘Stevie Knicks’ shirt in the caption. Another shared by the game — which ended with the NYC team winning 107-106, now just one victory away from the NBA championship — comes midway through minicamp training for the Chiefs. Kelce did get the chance to with Swift a few weeks prior, although he was rooting at the time for his home team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

‘Getting Tay back to Cleveland and showing her my roots is always something I love doing,’ he said afterward. ‘This wasn’t me trying to persuade Taylor into being a Cleveland sports fan with me. This was me just having a fun date night, knowing I love going to basketball games. We actually tried to go to a game in New York, but I was stuck in Kansas City. I love bringing her into the sports world that I appreciate.





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Taylor Swift Travis Kelce New York Knicks Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Eastern Conference Finals Rocket Arena Madison Square Garden Basketball Games Sports World Fun Date Night Sports Fan NBA Championship

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