Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Attend Game 3 of Eastern Conference Finals NBA Basketball Playoffs Series

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attended Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland, where they talked with Ahmaad Crump, Cleveland Cavaliers' arena host, during a timeout.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attended Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland, where they talked with Ahmaad Crump, Cleveland Cavaliers ' arena host, during a timeout.
Swift and Kelce, who recently signed a 3-year, $54 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, took their seats in Rocket Arena shortly before the opening tip. Their appearance caused a stir as fans reacted to seeing the power couple together.
With the Cavs trailing 91-82 at the end of the third quarter, Kelce and Swift were shown on the arena's giant scoreboard, and fans cheered wildly as Kelce showed off his team cap and wine-and-gold shirt before chugging a beer to help rally the Cavs. Swift became a staple at Chiefs home games when she began dating Kelce a few years ago. They announced their engagement last year and there are reports they'll get married sometime this summer
Taylor Swift Travis Kelce NBA Eastern Conference Finals Cleveland Cavaliers Rocket Arena New York Knicks Kansas City Chiefs Engagement Marriage
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