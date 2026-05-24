Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Attend Game 3 of Eastern Conference Finals NBA Basketball Playoffs Series

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attended Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland, where they talked with Ahmaad Crump, Cleveland Cavaliers' arena host, during a timeout.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attended Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland, where they talked with Ahmaad Crump, Cleveland Cavaliers ' arena host, during a timeout.

Swift and Kelce, who recently signed a 3-year, $54 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, took their seats in Rocket Arena shortly before the opening tip. Their appearance caused a stir as fans reacted to seeing the power couple together.

With the Cavs trailing 91-82 at the end of the third quarter, Kelce and Swift were shown on the arena's giant scoreboard, and fans cheered wildly as Kelce showed off his team cap and wine-and-gold shirt before chugging a beer to help rally the Cavs. Swift became a staple at Chiefs home games when she began dating Kelce a few years ago. They announced their engagement last year and there are reports they'll get married sometime this summer





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Taylor Swift Travis Kelce NBA Eastern Conference Finals Cleveland Cavaliers Rocket Arena New York Knicks Kansas City Chiefs Engagement Marriage

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