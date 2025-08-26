Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Engaged

Pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have announced their engagement. The couple, who began dating earlier this year, confirmed the news on Instagram, leaving fans excited about their future together.

Music superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are officially engaged. Kelce popped the question to Swift in an outdoor setting, with the couple confirming the news on Instagram on Tuesday. Swift's post on the social media platform playfully announced the engagement, writing, 'Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.

' The news comes just weeks after Swift announced her upcoming album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' on Kelce's podcast 'New Heights,' which quickly amassed millions of views in less than 24 hours. Swift's engagement ring is an old mine brilliant-cut set on a gold band. According to Page Six, the ring was reportedly designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry and Travis Kelce himself. 'Taylor Swift’s engagement ring is a truly stunning vintage-style piece, featuring what looks to be a 10 to 12 carat old mine-cut diamond set in yellow gold,' Laura Taylor, a jeweler specializing in engagement and wedding rings at Lorel Diamonds, told FOX Local. 'This cut is a hallmark of antique jewellery, dating back to the 18th century, and is known for its soft square shape and having a romantic glow rather than the sparkle we associate with engagement rings today. It’s a choice that feels rich in history and perfect for someone like Taylor, who we know loves deep and meaningful touches herself.' She added that a ring like this could easily be worth between $675,000 to $1 million.Swift and Kelce began their high-profile romance when Kelce invited the 'Anti-Hero' singer to watch him in an NFL matchup with the Bears. Their relationship blossomed throughout the playoffs, with Swift celebrating on the field with Kelce after the Chiefs defeated the Ravens in Baltimore for the AFC championship. The Super Bowl witnessed Swift's much-watched dash from a concert in Tokyo to the kickoff of the big game in Las Vegas. Swift arrived with plenty of time to spare and quickly became the focus of attention, winning what appeared to be a beer-chugging contest, partying with celebrity suite mates such as Blake Lively, Ice Spice, and Lana Del Rey, and standing next to Kelce's mother, Donna, while he held aloft the Lombardi Trophy following the 25-22 win over the 49ers. The couple sealed their victorious night with another kiss on the field at Allegiant Stadium. However, Swift previously revealed in a Time interview that they had actually been dating long before her first appearance in the stands.'This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,' she said. 'We started hanging out right after that. So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.' She added, 'By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.' Since then, they've openly shared their affection for each other online and on dates around the world. Travis even traveled to Argentina in support of Swift during her final Eras Tour concerts of 2023. On November 12th, Swift altered the lyrics of her song 'Karma' to subtly hint at her relationship with Travis. 'Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,' she sang. In 2024, Kelce joined Swift's two backup dancers on her Eras Tour, assisting Swift with a quick costume change. Kelce helped carry Swift from one side of the stage to a couch where she changed outfits, and playfully assisted in fixing her makeup.By June, the couple made their red carpet debut at Kelce's Tight End University—a three-day camp in Nashville. Later that same evening, Swift gave a surprise performance of her 2014 hit song 'Shake It Off' at the Tight Ends & Friends concert at the Brooklyn Bowl. As of August 2025, Swift boasts an impressive net worth of $1.6 billion, according to Forbes. Her incredibly successful Eras tour and extensive music catalog, particularly the re-released albums from 2019, have contributed $1.2 billion to her wealth, while her real estate portfolio is estimated to have added $110 million. However, she officially reached billionaire status in 2023





