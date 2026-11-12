Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Approved for Ohio Estate Landscaping

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce received unanimous approval from the Bratenahl Architectural Review Board for their Cleveland-area estate landscaping plans, despite local resident objections.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have secured unanimous approval from the Bratenahl Architectural Review Board to proceed with extensive landscaping improvements at their newly acquired Cleveland -area property. The couple purchased a $5.35 million estate located in the Lake Erie suburb of Bratenahl, Ohio, and have since initiated discussions regarding the aesthetic modification of the sprawling complex.

Landscaping Plans Face Local Scrutiny

The recent town meeting held at the Bratenahl Community Center brought significant public attention to the couple's renovation efforts, specifically focusing on the installation of privacy measures and structural updates. Swift and Kelce are currently in the process of finalizing designs for the property, which required formal authorization from the local Architectural Review Board before any physical work could commence on the grounds.

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Key elements of the approved proposal included the planting of substantial shrubs intended to create visual barriers and the modernization of existing brickwork on the estate. These modifications were central to the debate, as neighbors expressed varying degrees of concern regarding how the changes would impact the historic character and ecological balance of the quiet lakeside village.

Residents Voice Strong Opposition

During the heated proceedings, several residents articulated strong objections to the proposed changes, with one neighbor predicting that the high-profile marriage would end in divorce within seven to ten years. This individual argued that the effort invested in landscaping a property that would likely be sold in the near future was ridiculous, a sentiment that drew immediate booing from the assembled audience.

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Chuck Bauernschmidt, a resident living two houses away from the estate, formally complained about the installation of 10-foot shrubs, arguing that the dense planting would transform the area into an impenetrable forest. He questioned whether the Board was violating local ordinances and expressed concern that the direction of the project was detrimental to the village's open aesthetic.

Another neighbor, residing three doors down, raised environmental objections, suggesting that the current landscape design failed to support local wildlife. She advocated for the use of native species that would provide food and cover for animals, stating that the planned lawns offered little ecological value and ignored the natural habitat needs of the region.

Community Support and Final Approval

Despite the vocal opposition, several community members defended the couple, emphasizing the privilege of having such high-profile figures choose Bratenahl as a residence. One attendee urged neighbors to focus on the positive economic and cultural impact of Swift and Kelce's presence rather than arguing over minor landscape details, suggesting that the community should come together to celebrate the special status of their village.

The Bratenahl Architectural Review Board ultimately voted unanimously to approve the plans for the privacy shrubs and updated brickwork, validating the couple's vision for their property. The decision allows Swift and Kelce to proceed with their landscaping projects without further delay from local regulatory bodies.

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While the Ohio estate represents a significant investment for the pair, officials confirmed that it will not serve as their primary residence. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce maintain properties in Kansas City, New York City, Beverly Hills, Nashville, and Westerly, Rhode Island, indicating that the Bratenahl home will function as a secondary getaway rather than their main headquarters.