Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Announce Engagement After Meeting on Podcast

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are gearing up to say 'I do' as the couple announced their engagement in 2025. The pop star and the NFL player met through Travis' podcast 'New Heights' where he used the platform to shoot his shot with Swift in July 2023.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are gearing up to say 'I do' as the couple announced their engagement in 2025. The pop star and the NFL player met through Travis' podcast 'New Heights' where he used the platform to shoot his shot with Swift in July 2023.

The couple's romance began shortly after the first time Travis mentioned the pop star on the podcast. In July 2023, Travis recalled how he saw Swift perform at the Arrowhead Stadium and how she got a boyfriend ever since Travis decided to use the podcast as his personal dating app about two years ago. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are gearing up to say 'I do' as the couple announced their engagement in 2025.

The pop star and the NFL player met through Travis' podcast 'New Heights' where he used the platform to shoot his shot with Swift in July 2023. The couple's romance began shortly after the first time Travis mentioned the pop star on the podcast.

In July 2023, Travis recalled how he saw Swift perform at the Arrowhead Stadium and how she got a boyfriend ever since Travis decided to use the podcast as his personal dating app about two years ago. The couple announced their engagement in 2025, sharing a photo of Kelce down on one knee as he popped the question to Swift.

'Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,' the pair captioned their Instagram post at the time. Since then, the couple has been focused on enjoying the process of planning their wedding rather than getting caught up in the pressure. They are keeping things light and are expected to tie the knot this summer. While specifics of Swift and Travis' upcoming wedding have remained heavily guarded, the couple is expected to tie the knot this summer.

In April, the couple noted that they have been 'focused on actually enjoying the process rather than getting caught up in the pressure' as the nuptials approach.

'They're keeping things light,' they added. The couple's romance began shortly after the first time Travis mentioned the pop star on the podcast. In July 2023, Travis recalled how he saw Swift perform at the Arrowhead Stadium and how she got a boyfriend ever since Travis decided to use the podcast as his personal dating app about two years ago.

The couple announced their engagement in 2025, sharing a photo of Kelce down on one knee as he popped the question to Swift.

'Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,' the pair captioned their Instagram post at the time. Since then, the couple has been focused on enjoying the process of planning their wedding rather than getting caught up in the pressure. They are keeping things light and are expected to tie the knot this summer. While specifics of Swift and Travis' upcoming wedding have remained heavily guarded, the couple is expected to tie the knot this summer.

In April, the couple noted that they have been 'focused on actually enjoying the process rather than getting caught up in the pressure' as the nuptials approach.

'They're keeping things light,' they added. The couple has been focused on enjoying the process of planning their wedding rather than getting caught up in the pressure. They are keeping things light and are expected to tie the knot this summer





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Taylor Swift and Fiancé Travis Kelce Make Surprise Appearance at Broadway PlayTaylor Swift and her fiancé Travis Kelce made a surprise appearance at the Broadway play Oh, Mary! in New York City over the weekend. The couple had a low-key date night on Saturday, mingling with cast members and the director backstage at the Lyceum Theatre. The singer accessorized her outfit with flashy gold necklaces and a gold bracelet. The couple's theater date comes as they count down the days until they say 'I do' on July 3. However, guests have not been informed of the exact location of the nuptials or a specific date.

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Coordinate for a Backstage Broadway Date NightSwapping courtside for the stalls, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce caught the buzzy production of “Oh, Mary!” starring Maya Rudolph.

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