Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun's Feud Comes to a Head

The long-standing feud between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun came to a head in 2019 when Braun acquired Swift's master recordings from her former record label, Big Machine, for a reported $330 million. Swift publicly opposed the sale and later commenced re-recording some of her classic albums to retain a sense of creative ownership over the material. Nearly five years later, Swift excitedly announced that she'd regained the rights to her original recordings.

Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun 's long-standing feud came to a head in 2019 when Braun acquired Swift's master recordings from her former record label, Big Machine, for a reported $330 million.

Swift publicly opposed the sale and later commenced re-recording some of her classic albums to retain a sense of creative ownership over the material. Amid the feud, Braun sold the rights of Swift's masters to Shamrock Capital for $300 million in November 2020. Nearly five years later, Swift excitedly announced that she'd regained the rights to her original recordings. Scooter Braun, on the other hand, thinks it's time to lay his drama with Swift to rest.

He spoke out about the Max and Discover+ docuseries Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood at the Bloomberg Screentime event in Los Angeles, revealing that he hadn't initially planned on watching the two-part series about their feud. Braun also mentioned that he has never had a substantial conversation with Swift in his life





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Taylor Swift Scooter Braun Feud Master Recordings Re-Recording Creative Ownership Re-Release Re-Recording Rights Re-Release Rights Re-Release Of Master Recordings

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