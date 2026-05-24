Taylor Swift and NFL Star's PDA-Filled Night at a Knicks Game Ends in a Boisterous Turn

Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce attended a Knicks game and enjoyed a courtside date night. However, their evening took a boisterous turn late in the fourth quarter when Kelce chugged a can of Garage Beer, the brand he co-owns with his brother. Swift's reaction to his antics was captured on camera, and the couple's night ended with Kelce taking a snooze and the Cavaliers losing the game.

Taylor Swift turned heads in a £16,000 designer look as she packed on the PDA with Travis Kelce at a Knicks game on Saturday. The Shake It Off star stunned as she stepped out in a Stella McCartney denim jacket, worth £1,480.65, layered over a Stella McCartney x HM chain tank top, worth £125.74.

She toted her belongings around in a black Dior Cigale bag, worth around £4,200 and accessorised with a £2,566.96 Tiffany diamond wire ring and a Jacquie Aiche diamond pave signet ring, worth £3,985.86. To complete her look, she slipped into a pair of wide-leg Stella McCartney jeans, worth £587.80 and Stella McCartney Elsa Sandals at a price of £1,400.

The A-list couple appeared to be enjoying a courtside date night for the basketball showdown as they cosied up to one another in their front-row seats. However, their evening took a boisterous turn late in the fourth quarter. Taylor Swift, 36, turned heads in a £16,000 designer look as she packed on the PDA with Travis Kelce, also 36, at a Knicks game on Saturday.

The Shake It Off star stunned as she stepped out in a Stella McCartney denim jacket, worth £1,480.65 layered over a Stella McCartney x HM chain ttank top, worth £125.74. The A-list couple appeared to be enjoying a courtside date night for the basketball showdown. With his team slumping to defeat, the NFL star was shown on the jumbotron in the arena, caught in the midst of what appeared to be a shameless stunt.

He was captured chugging a can of Garage Beer - the brand that he and brother Jason Kelce co-own - in an act that appeared targeted at giving the crowd an extra boost for the night, as well as a free and easy promotion for the lager. While the Cleveland fans went wild for the rowdy antics, cameras caught Swift's squirming reaction.

The Shake It Off hitmaker was seen shielding her eyes as she could barely watch her NFL fiancé show off for the crowd. Whether it was the beer or the Cavaliers' defeat, the night's courtside activities ultimately proved to be too much for the tight end. The three-time Super Bowl winner appeared to take a snooze late in the fourth quarter, long after the Knicks had established a dominant double-digit lead over his beloved Cavaliers.

Kelce was captured slumped in his front-row seat, leaning his head on his fiancée's shoulder as she looked over him, bemused. Kelce is a native of nearby Cleveland Heights and grew up rooting for Cleveland sports teams. She toted her belongings around in a black Dior Cigale bag, worth around £4,200 and accessorised with a £2,566.96 Tiffany diamond wire ring and a Jacquie Aiche diamond pave signet ring, worth £3,985.86.

In addition to his love for the Cavaliers, he's previously thrown out the first pitch at a Guardians baseball game. He was particularly animated throughout the evening. At one point in the evening, Kelce was seen getting up out of his seat and turning around to pump up the crowd. The NFL star waved his arms upward in an attempt to increase the energy in the building, in a video taken by reporter Leah Doherty.

But unfortunately for Kelce, the Cavaliers fell 121-108 as the Knicks are now one win away from the NBA Finals





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