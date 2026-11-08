Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss Reunite at Chiefs Game in Kansas City

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss were seen together at Arrowhead Stadium watching the Chiefs and Jets, a sign of a possible reconciliation.

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss appear to have put their differences behind them after the pair were seen together at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday. The two watched the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets from an executive suite, smiling and sitting side by side as Swift's husband, Travis Kelce, took the field.

The duo were once attached at the hip, before rumors of a falling out swirled. Their appearance together in the suite is being read as an olive branch extended between the pair. The Daily Mail has contacted representatives for Swift and Kloss for comment.

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Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss Reunite in Kansas City

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss were photographed watching the Chiefs game together, appearing to be firm friends again. Kloss had earlier been photographed in New York City heading to the arena, wearing a glamorous gold gown, while her husband, Joshua Kushner, looked dapper in a tuxedo.

A witness told the Daily Mail at the time that Kloss looked happy and cool as a cucumber. The witness added that Kloss took her time posing with Kushner before taking solo shots.

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Friendship History and the Reported Fallout

Swift and Kloss became fast friends in 2013. Over the following years they made joint appearances in music videos, attended award shows and spent cozy nights at home together.

Sources previously claimed that a fallout occurred around 2017, allegedly due to doubts about Kloss's intentions and her association with Scooter Braun, whom those sources described as Swift's nemesis.

In 2018, Kloss tied the knot with Kushner in upstate New York, and Swift did not attend. It was reported at the time that the Grammy winner was busy with her Reputation Tour and had a pre-scheduled show in Australia during the same period.

Stakeholder Views on the Taylor Swift Rift

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner attended Swift and Kelce's wedding over the summer, a step that followed months of uncertainty about whether Kloss would receive an invitation. In recent months, the pair had also taken steps to strengthen their friendship.

A source recently claimed that Taylor Swift has always believed in giving people opportunities to show who they truly are. According to that source, Swift felt Karlie Kloss's actions over the past several years reinforced her decision to keep her distance rather than attempt to reconcile.

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Speculation has also centered on whether Swift's political views, which have leaned Democratic in the past, played a role in the alleged rift. Kushner's brother, Jared Kushner, is married to Ivanka Trump and was part of the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump has publicly criticized Swift, even once saying that he 'hates' her, although he appears to have changed his tune on the singer as of late.

What the Reunion Signals for Swift and Kloss

Whatever transpired between Kloss and Swift is now described as a thing of the past. Kloss notably 'liked' the joint Instagram post by Swift and Kelce last August, in which the couple announced their engagement.

The Sunday game placed Kloss and Swift in the same suite while Kelce played for the Kansas City Chiefs against the New York Jets. The Daily Mail has contacted representatives for both women for comment on the appearance.