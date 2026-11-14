Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss Reunion Signals End of Years-Long Friendship Feud

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss have publicly reunited at a Kansas City Chiefs game, ending a seven-year rift attributed to music manager Scooter Braun.

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss appeared together at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to support Swift's husband, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, marking a significant public reconciliation between the two former best friends. Accompanied by Swift's mother Andrea, the trio shared a warm moment in a luxury suite, dispelling rumors of lingering animosity that had defined their relationship for nearly a decade.

Rift Originated From Management Dispute

Internal sources indicate that the separation between Swift, 36, and Kloss, 34, was never merely a personal disagreement but was heavily influenced by professional entanglements with music mogul Scooter Braun. Braun, who was previously Kloss's manager, acquired Swift's former label Big Machine Records in June 2019 for $300 million, securing the masters to her first six albums. This transaction was viewed by Swift as a hostile move, placing Kloss in an untenable position where she had to choose between her friendship and her professional representation.

Also read Taylor Swift Returns to CMA Stage for First Time in 13 Years With 9 Nominations

Insiders revealed that the tension was so severe that some of Swift's close friends urged her to let the matter go, but the singer felt hurt by Kloss's continued association with Braun. The conflict overshadowed a genuine bond that had once been described as deeper than Swift's friendship with actress Blake Lively, who was also estranged from Swift following legal disputes involving Lively's husband, Justin Baldoni.

Thawing Relations Preceded Public Reunion

The thawing of relations began approximately four years ago with an unexpected encounter between the two women in New York City. According to a source, the initial meeting was awkward, but their shared history allowed them to reconnect through a simple hug, signaling the start of a gradual healing process.

Advertisement

Significant progress was made in July when Kloss attended Swift and Kelce's wedding at Madison Square Garden alongside other high-profile guests including Lena Dunham, Gigi Hadid, and the Haim sisters. Witnesses noted that Kloss was emotional and supportive during the ceremony, indicating that she had successfully re-entered Swift's inner circle well before their latest public appearance at the football game.

Role of Scooter Braun in Friendship Break

The primary obstacle to their reconciliation was identified as Braun's continued presence in Kloss's professional life. A second source explained that once Kloss was no longer managed by Braun, the common denominator causing friction was removed, allowing space for the friendship to restart. This development coincided with Braun's decision to retire from artist management in June 2024, a move that eliminated the source of the original conflict.

With Braun declaring he was "a manager no more," the baggage from the 2019 dispute has been largely shed by both parties. Sources suggest that the women now recognize the value of their long-term bond and are willing to move past the professional disagreements that drove them apart.

Lasting Impact and Future Implications

This reunion is particularly notable because Swift is known for rarely offering second chances to those she has cut out of her life. The public nature of their reconciliation at a major sporting event serves as a definitive signal to Swift's fanbase that the feud is over.

Advertisement

As both women have evolved personally and professionally, the incident has closed a chapter that began with the $300 million acquisition of Big Machine Records. The current harmony between Swift and Kloss suggests that time and professional changes have successfully resolved the tensions that once threatened to end one of the entertainment industry's most prominent friendships permanently.