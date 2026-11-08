Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss Cheer Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and supermodel Karlie Kloss attended the Kansas City Chiefs NFL game against the New York Jets on November 8, 2026, at Arrowhead Stadium.

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss were spotted at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, November 8, 2026, to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets in an NFL regular season game. Swift, aged 36, and Kloss, aged 34, appeared in good spirits as they supported the Chiefs during their ninth game of the season. Swift wore a red Chiefs sweater and cheered alongside her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift.

Swift's Recent Game Attendance Record

Swift marked her fourth appearance at a Chiefs game this season with the November 8 matchup. She previously attended the October 18 home game against the Los Angeles Chargers, where she sat in a suite with musician Este Haim and basketball star Caitlin Clark. Her attendance streak began earlier in the season with a September 14 game against the Denver Broncos, where she was seen with actor Tom Cruise.

Also read Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss Reunite at Chiefs Game

The pop star also returned to Arrowhead Stadium on September 20 for the team's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Her October 18 appearance came just one day after a surprise appearance at the 2026 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. During that event, she delivered the live debut of "The Fate of Ophelia" during a short set honoring filmmaker John Carpenter, Colman Domingo, and Charlize Theron.

Kloss Supports Swift at the Stadium

Karlie Kloss joined Swift at the November 8 game, reinforcing their close friendship. The supermodel was also among the guests at Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding on July 3, 2026, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Kloss is a longstanding friend of Swift and has been a visible presence in her social circle during recent public appearances.

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During a July appearance on a podcast, Kloss stated, "Listen, I try to protect the privacy of my friends' personal lives." Her presence at the Chiefs game aligns with her supportive role in Swift's life, though she maintains discretion regarding personal matters. The two stars were seen together again on the Sunday of November 8, 2026, in Kansas City.

Impact of Celebrity Presence on NFL Viewership

Swift's regular attendance at Chiefs games has drawn significant media attention and boosted public interest in NFL broadcasts. Each of her appearances, whether with family, friends, or other celebrities, generates widespread discussion across social media and news outlets. Her consistent presence at Arrowhead Stadium highlights the intersection of pop culture and sports, influencing fan engagement and stadium atmosphere.

The Chiefs' strong performance and high-profile fan support contribute to the team's visibility and marketability. Swift's appearances, often accompanied by other notable figures like Este Haim, Caitlin Clark, and Tom Cruise, create a narrative that extends beyond the game itself. This phenomenon underscores the growing influence of entertainment personalities in shaping sports culture and media coverage.