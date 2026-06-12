Taylor Swift and Fiancé Travis Kelce's Families Bond Over Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction

Taylor Swift, fiancé Travis Kelce, and his parents Andrea and Donna were spotted together at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on Thursday, June 10, as Taylor was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. This marks the first time Andrea and Donna have spent time together publicly while cheering on their kids.

Taylor Swift , fiancé Travis Kelce , and his parents Andrea and Donna were spotted together at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on Thursday, June 10.

The gathering was to witness Taylor being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. This wasn't the first time Andrea and Donna have spent time together publicly while cheering on their kids. The pair have hung out together while watching the New York Knicks score an epic comeback win over the San Antonio Spurs during Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals. Taylor Swift is becoming a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame's 2026 class.

The organization announced on the Wednesday, January 21, episode of CBS Mornings that Swift, 36, will be inducted alongside several other notable artists. Among the inductees are Walter Afanasieff, Terry Britten, and Graham Lyle, as well as Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of Kiss, Kenny Loggins, Alanis Morissette, and Christopher 'Tricky' Stewart. The foursome were all seated together at the Marriott Marquis Hotel to witness Taylor being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Taylor's fiancé, Travis Kelce, was taking time away from his Kansas City Chiefs mandatory minicamp to celebrate his fiancée's big moment. Travis was unable to attend the event with Taylor because it was the first day of Chiefs mandatory minicamp at the University of Kansas Health System Training Complex in Kansas City, Missouri. Donna and the Swifts have shown up together to support their kids many times throughout Taylor and Travis' three-year relationship.

This shows the strong bond between the families and their support for each other's endeavors. The families have been spotted together on multiple occasions, including while watching the New York Knicks score an epic comeback win over the San Antonio Spurs during Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals. Taylor Swift's inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame are a testament to her hard work and dedication to her craft.

Her induction is a well-deserved recognition of her contributions to the music industry. The organization's announcement on the Wednesday, January 21, episode of CBS Mornings has sparked excitement among fans and fellow artists alike. The 2026 class of inductees is a diverse and talented group of individuals who have made significant contributions to the music industry.

Taylor Swift's inclusion in this group is a testament to her impact on the music world and her ability to connect with fans across generations





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