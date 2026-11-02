Taylor Swift and Daniel Pemberton Lead Film Music Awards Nominations

Taylor Swift and composer Daniel Pemberton lead nominations for the annual film music awards ceremony on November 18 at Avalon Hollywood.

Taylor Swift and composer Daniel Pemberton have secured leading positions in the nominations for the upcoming annual film music awards ceremony. The event, which honors significant contributions to music across film, television, video games, and other visual media, is scheduled to take place on November 18 at the Avalon Hollywood venue. Winners will be officially revealed during this prestigious annual gathering of industry professionals.

Swift and Pemberton Top Nomination List

Taylor Swift received a nomination for her emotional ballad "I knew It, I knew You," which serves as the end credits song for the animated feature "Toy Story 5." The track is specifically tailored to resonate with the film's main character, Jessie, adding narrative depth to the animation category. Meanwhile, Daniel Pemberton and Mina Samy each earned four nominations, placing them at the top of the competitive field. Pemberton's accolades recognize his scores for the films "Project Hail Mary" and "The Drama," his work on the series "Slow Horses," and the song "Let Me Sell You a Dream" from the project "Musk." Samy was recognized for her scores in the film "Ezma" and the short film "Stopped," along with nods for both the score and main title theme of the foreign-language TV series "The Death Ward." Ludwig Göransson also secured three nominations for his multifaceted work on "The Odyssey," including categories for score, song, and music video.

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Diverse Songwriter and Composer Recognition

The nomination list features a wide array of prominent songwriters and composers who have shaped recent visual media landscapes. Diane Warren, Swift, Jack Antonoff, Beck, Charli XCX, and Miley Cyrus are among the notable songwriter nominees recognized for their lyrical and musical contributions. The competition spans multiple genres and formats, highlighting the versatility required to excel in modern entertainment. Several projects received three nominations each, including "Behemoth," "The Odyssey," "Michael," "Brother Verses Brother," and "Linda Perry: Let It Die Here." This broad representation underscores the high level of creative output and artistic excellence present in the current year's submissions across various mediums.

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Complete Roster of Song and Score Contenders

A comprehensive list of nominated songs reveals the extensive range of talent involved in this year's cycle. "Draw You Out" from "The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping," written by Noah Kahan and Aaron Dessner, stands out alongside "House Featuring John Cale" from "Wuthering Heights," performed by Charli XCX. Other key entries include "Light Over The Hill" from "Reminders of Him," performed by Noah Cyrus, and "One Right Here" from "Maserati: The Brothers," featuring Andrea Bocelli and Jennifer Hudson. Ludwig Göransson's contribution "When I'm Home" from "The Odyssey" joins Lukas Frank's "Your God Is Sleeping" from "Behemoth!" in the running. Additional contenders span from Ethan Gold's "Brothers Keep Goin' Anyway" to Phoebe Bridgers' "On Video," demonstrating the global scope of the nominations.

Historical Precedent and Industry Impact

Last year's winners provide a clear benchmark for potential success, as both recipients went on to win Oscars. The K-pop group Demon Hunters won for "Golden," while the original score for "Sinners" took home the award for best score. This historical correlation suggests that this year's nominees are highly likely to receive further recognition in subsequent major award ceremonies. The prestige associated with these nominations often translates into increased visibility for artists and enhanced career trajectories. As the industry looks toward the November 18 event at Avalon Hollywood, the stakes remain exceptionally high for all participants hoping to secure this vital industry validation.