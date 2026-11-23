Taylor Sheridan prepares F.A.S.T. while managing Yellowstone universe expansion. Dutton Ranch returns in 2026 and Marshals Season 2 improves ratings on CBS.

Taylor Sheridan is shifting his focus back to cinema with a new Sicario-style action thriller titled F.A.S.T., scheduled for release next year. Despite this major cinematic pivot, the writer-producer continues to oversee multiple expanding television series within the Yellowstone universe. This dual approach ensures that his brand remains dominant on both the big and small screens throughout the upcoming entertainment cycle.

F.A.S.T. Production and Cinematic Return

The upcoming feature film F.A.S.T. marks a significant return to theatrical releases for Sheridan. Drawing comparisons to his acclaimed Sicario franchise, the project represents a move toward high-stakes action thriller storytelling. This new venture coincides with a busy period for his television output, demonstrating his capacity to manage complex multimedia projects simultaneously. The release of F.A.S.T. next year will add another layer to his growing portfolio of genre-defining content.

Also read Taylor Sheridan Excluded from Sicario 3 as New Crime Thriller F.A.S.T. Announced for 2027

Lioness Future and Dutton Ranch Timeline

While Lioness Season 3 recently captivated global audiences, its renewal status remains undecided. The show currently ranks within the top 10 in several international markets, yet no official confirmation has been made regarding its continuation. Meanwhile, Dutton Ranch, the sequel series starring Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, has officially received a Season 2 pickup. However, viewers should not expect the new episodes to debut on streaming platforms before the end of 2026.

Marshals Season 2 Ratings Recovery

CBS is pushing forward with Marshals, the first network television series set in the Yellowstone universe, starring Luke Grimes. The first season struggled critically, achieving a poor 28% audience score on the Rotten Tomatoes Popcornmeter. This initial reception led many fans to view the project as one of the weaker entries in the Sheridan-adjacent canon. The network continues to air new episodes weekly as the second season progresses.

Advertisement

Improved Reception for Luke Grimes Series

Marshals Season 2 has begun to reverse the negative momentum from its predecessor. The current season holds a 52% rating on the Popcornmeter, indicating a noticeable improvement in audience engagement. While this score may still be below the expectations of CBS executives, it represents a step in the right direction. Fans who previously rejected the first season are now showing signs of re-engagement with the narrative.

Future Strategy for the Yellowstone Universe

The Yellowstone franchise continues to expand across multiple platforms and genres. From the high-stakes action of F.A.S.T. to the grounded drama of Dutton Ranch and the procedural elements of Marshals, Sheridan is diversifying the IP. Each project targets a different segment of the audience while maintaining the core themes of power and survival. The success of these varied initiatives will likely dictate the future direction of the entire franchise ecosystem in the coming years.