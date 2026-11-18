Taylor Sheridan's new crime drama Frisco King, starring Frisco King and Sylvester Stallone, releases its first trailer. Learn about the December 18, 2026 Paramount+ premiere details and plot synopsis.

Taylor Sheridan has officially released the first trailer for Frisco King, a new crime drama series premiering on Paramount+. The announcement marks another expansion of the creator's growing television empire, bringing together veteran actors to explore the gritty underbelly of suburban America. Fans of high-stakes criminal narratives now have a new centerpiece to anticipate for late 2026.

Frisco King Plot And Character Background

The series centers on Lee Washington, portrayed as a seasoned New Orleans gangster who emerges from prison with ambitions to rebuild his criminal empire. The synopsis describes Washington arriving in Frisco, Texas, where he uncovers a hustler's playground concealed beneath the polished surface of American suburbia. This setting provides a stark contrast between the orderly exterior of the neighborhood and the chaotic criminal enterprises Washington intends to establish.

Also read Paramount+ Announces Frisco King Premiere Date and Trailer

Upon his arrival, Washington recruits an ambitious protégé and a loyal driver to help him navigate his new territory. He also assembles a growing network of eccentric partners to assist in his operations. The narrative arc follows his transformation of small, local hustles into a significant big business enterprise. This evolution requires careful planning and strategic alliances within the community.

Sylvester Stallone Role And Advisory Plot Points

A key element of the series involves the dynamic between Lee Washington and Dwight Manfredi, played by Sylvester Stallone. The trailer features scenes where Washington seeks advice from Manfredi on how to properly set up his criminal operation in a new environment. Manfredi advises Washington to maintain a low profile and blend in with the local population to avoid suspicion.

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To execute this strategy of blending in, Manfredi recommends that Washington purchase a minivan. This specific piece of advice highlights the absurdity and humor inherent in the show's approach to crime drama. While Manfredi considers the minivan a perfectly reasonable purchase for maintaining a low profile, Washington is visibly less than pleased with its appearance. This interaction establishes a mentor-mentee relationship filled with both tactical wisdom and comedic tension.

Casting Lineup And Creative Team Details

Beyond the lead roles, Frisco King boasts a robust supporting cast including Asa Germann, Kai Caster, Lilah Pate, Savanna Gann, Tom Pecinka, and Arturo Del Puerto. These actors join the main stars to populate the world of Frisco, Texas, with the eccentric partners and associates necessary for Washington's expanding empire. The inclusion of such a diverse ensemble suggests a complex web of interactions and rivalries.

Taylor Sheridan remains the creator and driving creative force behind the project. His involvement ensures continuity with the tonal style seen in his other successful crime dramas. The production team is building on the momentum of his previous hits to create a distinct entry in the genre. The creative vision focuses on character-driven storytelling within a structured criminal underworld.

Release Date And Streaming Platform Information

Frisco King is scheduled to begin streaming on Paramount+ on December 18, 2026. This specific date gives viewers ample time to anticipate the series and allows the platform to market the show alongside other major titles. The release on Paramount+ positions the series within the broader ecosystem of Sheridan's other crime dramas available on the platform.

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The timing of the release coincides with other major entertainment events, including updates on other franchises like Avengers: Doomsday and new horror sequels. However, Frisco King aims to carve out its own niche with its unique blend of crime, comedy, and suburban satire. Viewers can expect a detailed exploration of how a seasoned gangster adapts to a modern suburban landscape.

Trailer Scenes And Visual Storytelling Analysis

The newly released trailer opens with shots of guns and ammunition, immediately establishing the serious stakes involved. In these initial scenes, Washington informs an associate that his business might not be entirely legal. This direct statement sets the tone for the moral ambiguity that will likely permeate the series.

The trailer also includes a montage of Washington leaving prison, providing visual context for his backstory and the start of his new chapter. Subsequent scenes show him cruising through the neighborhood, getting a feel for his new suburban base of operations. This sequence highlights his methodical approach to gathering intelligence on his new environment before making his first major moves.

Additional footage depicts Washington getting to know his neighbors while simultaneously building his operation and acquiring money and weapons. This dual narrative of social integration and criminal expansion creates a compelling tension. The trailer closes with Washington and Manfredi toasting to their success, before cutting to the Frisco King title card. This final image promises a story of growth, strategy, and eventual triumph in a highly competitive criminal landscape.