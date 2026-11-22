Taylor Sheridan returns to film with the action thriller F.A.S.T., marking his first directing effort since Wind River underperformed financially in 2021.

Jon Bernthal's Taylor Sheridan thriller Wind River is officially set to leave Netflix in exactly two weeks. This impending removal creates a final window for viewers to access the neo-Western before it disappears from the streaming platform. The deadline marks the end of a limited availability period for fans who missed the initial theatrical run. Streaming services often rotate content based on licensing agreements and viewer engagement metrics. The specific date for the removal has not been publicly detailed beyond the two-week timeframe. Audiences are urged to act quickly if they wish to watch the film before it becomes unavailable. This move affects only US viewers as international licensing agreements may differ. The urgency is heightened by the film's recent history and mixed reception.

The film originally premiered during a controversial period for Warner Bros. The studio implemented a day-and-date release strategy on HBO Max and in theaters. This approach was part of the company's Project Popcorn initiative for its 2021 slate. The simultaneous release model significantly impacted box office revenues across the industry. Many major titles struggled to recoup their production costs under this new system. Wind River was no exception to this widespread financial challenge. Theatrical performance was dampened by the availability of home viewing options. This strategy altered how audiences consumed premium cinematic content during the pandemic era.

Also read Jon Bernthal's Devastating Performance in Wind River Highlights Systemic Crisis

Wind River grossed only $19 million worldwide at the box office. This figure fell well short of industry expectations for a major theatrical release. The underperformance disappointed stakeholders despite the film's notable cast and production values. Angelina Jolie starred in the lead role bringing significant global star power to the project. Jon Bernthal also featured prominently in the supporting cast alongside Nicholas Hoult and Aidan Gillen. The financial results were particularly stark given the film's high production profile. Critics and audiences had high hopes for the directorial effort from Taylor Sheridan. The box office numbers did not reflect the critical acclaim of his previous works.

Taylor Sheridan is now preparing to return to the director's chair with a new project. He is working on an action thriller titled F.A.S.T. which ends a long period without his direction. His last film as a director was Wind River in 2021. This new venture marks a significant return to big screen filmmaking for the creator. Sheridan has focused primarily on television during the intervening years. His acclaim for shows like Yellowstone and Tulsa King has grown substantially. The move to direct F.A.S.T. signals a strategic pivot back to cinema. Industry observers are watching this transition with considerable interest.

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In addition to directing F.A.S.T., Sheridan is writing the screenplay for the Call of Duty movie. He is collaborating with director Peter Berg on this major gaming franchise adaptation. These dual commitments highlight his continued dominance in high-profile entertainment development. The projects span both television and cinema sectors effectively. This strategy aims to maintain his commercial relevance in major theatrical releases. The Call of Duty film represents a massive opportunity for brand expansion. Gaming franchises are increasingly being adapted for cinematic success. Sheridan's involvement adds significant weight to the upcoming production.

The financial struggles of Wind River were exacerbated by the broader market conditions. Similar films affected by the Warner Bros strategy included The Suicide Squad and Wonder Woman 1984. James Wan's Malignant also underperformed financially under the same release model. The Sheridan film was part of the spiritually connected American Frontier trilogy. This series began with Sicario and continued with Hell or High Water. The trilogy has established a strong reputation for gritty storytelling. Wind River was expected to uphold this tradition of quality and intensity. The box office results did not match the cultural impact of his TV work.

Despite the box office challenges, Sheridan's reputation as a writer remains unshaken. His television projects have achieved massive cultural impact globally. He focuses on brutal complicated worlds built on power and loyalty. The price of survival is a recurring theme in his narratives. The move to direct F.A.S.T. represents a potential redemption arc for his directorial career. Industry observers will watch closely to see if the next venture succeeds commercially. The transition from writer to director is a delicate balance for any creator. This upcoming project will test his ability to translate his unique voice to the big screen once again.

The removal from Netflix adds a layer of urgency for new viewers. It creates a limited window for those who have not yet seen the film. The streaming service hosted the neo-Western offering access to Sheridan's signature style. However, the impending removal means this opportunity is closing rapidly. Fans who missed the initial HBO Max availability can still catch the end. This final window serves as a reminder of the fleeting nature of streaming content. The film's departure marks the end of its digital lifecycle on the platform. Viewers are encouraged to prioritize watching it before the deadline passes. The decision to remove content is standard for licensing cycles. It does not necessarily reflect the quality of the film itself.