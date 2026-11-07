Taylor Sheridan Steps Down from Sicario 3 as Steven Knight Takes Over Script

Taylor Sheridan exits the Sicario franchise while Steven Knight writes Sicario 3. Yellowstone remains a streaming giant on Paramount Plus with over 300 days in the top 10.

Taylor Sheridan has confirmed he will not write the script for the upcoming third installment of the Sicario franchise, marking a significant shift in his creative portfolio. This announcement comes in 2026, a year that continues to showcase the prolific output of the screenwriter who has dominated television and film for the past decade. Despite the high volume of his recent projects, this departure from the neo-Western thriller series is notable given his foundational role in its history.

Steven Knight to Pen Sicario 3 Script

Steven Knight, the creator and writer behind the acclaimed series Peaky Blinders, has been hired to write the screenplay for Sicario 3. Knight is also currently working on the script for the next James Bond movie, indicating a high level of demand for his narrative style. His appointment ensures that the franchise will continue to receive strong writing support despite the absence of its original architect.

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Taylor Sheridan's Feature Writing Legacy

Taylor Sheridan made his feature film writing debut eleven years ago with the critically acclaimed neo-Western crime thriller Sicario. He followed that success by penning the script for the 2018 sequel, Sicario: Day of the Soldado. Although he created the television universe that surrounds these films, he is choosing not to return for the third feature film. This decision separates his television empire from the ongoing cinematic timeline of the agency-driven thrillers.

Yellowstone Streaming Dominance in 2026

While the film series evolves without him, Sheridan's television legacy remains undeniably powerful in the streaming landscape. The show Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner, premiered in 2018 and concluded its five-season run in 2024. Despite ending production, the series continues to perform exceptionally well, solidifying its status as one of the most-watched projects globally. It serves as the primary foundation of Sheridan's reputation in modern television.

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Paramount Plus Milestone and Global Reach

In the United States, Yellowstone streams exclusively on Peacock, but its global success is anchored by Paramount Plus. On this platform, the show has remained in the top 10 most-watched titles for over 300 days during 2026. This sustained performance is an elite streaming milestone achieved by only a select few movies and television series. It demonstrates that Sheridan's work continues to outlast newer competitors on viewer watchlists years after its conclusion.

The Expanding Taylor Sheridan Universe

Beyond Yellowstone, Sheridan has built a complex multimedia universe that includes Landman, Tulsa King, and Mayor of Kingstown. These projects share common themes of power, loyalty, and survival, set against brutal and complicated backdrops. Each series explores different industries and geographies, from the oil fields of West Texas to rust-belt towns built around prisons. This expansion ensures that his influence on the entertainment industry remains widespread and diverse.