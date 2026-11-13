Taylor Sheridan Star Joe Luckinbill Discusses Stunt Work On Lioness

Actor Joe Luckinbill reveals his experiences performing dangerous stunts and flying doorless helicopters on Taylor Sheridans Lioness while balancing age-related safety.

Joe Luckinbill has provided exclusive insights into the physical demands of starring in Taylor Sheridan's hit series Lioness. The 51-year-old actor recently opened up about his willingness to perform dangerous stunts, including flying in doorless helicopters. He described these experiences as a continuation of his lifelong love for adventurous activities and high-speed challenges.

High Risk Stunt Performances

Luckinbill explained that production often places him in the choppers with no doors. He is tethered by a cord while flying around Fort Worth during filming sequences. This method allows for intense aerial shots but requires significant bravery from the cast members involved. The actor noted that he occasionally races cars in his personal life. This hobby has existed since his childhood and influences his approach to physical roles in television.

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On Set Action And Doubles

When his stunt double is not available, Luckinbill steps in for the driving stuff and high-speed chases. He joked that this tendency might be a problem for him. He attributed this behavior to a need for speed that he cannot easily suppress. Despite his enthusiasm, he acknowledged that he must be more selective about the stunts he performs these days. He still does as much as he can within his current physical limits.

Character Role And Evolution

Luckinbill initially appeared in a recurring role during Season 1 of Lioness. He became a series regular in Season 2 and returned for the show's latest third season. His character Kyle frequently works with Kyle Chandler's character Joe. They exchange intelligence, resources, and tactical support for their respective operations. This partnership forms a key dynamic in the series narrative and drives much of the plot forward.

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Season One Rescue Operations

In Season 1, Kyle calls on Joe's Quick Reaction Force. They help extract a cartel asset from a prisoner transport vehicle in Texas. This mission highlights the close cooperation between the characters. It also demonstrates the high stakes involved in their intelligence work. The operation requires precise timing and tactical execution.

Season Two Cartel Investigation

Luckinbill's role expands in Season 2 significantly. He joins Joe and her colleagues in investigating the kidnapping of a U.S. congresswoman. The perpetrator is identified as the Los Tigres cartel. This storyline raises the profile of the conflict and involves higher levels of political tension. Luckinbill also helps recruit Captain Josie Carrillo. She is played by Genesis Rodriguez and joins the Lioness program for an undercover operation.

Physical Demands And Aging

While Luckinbill enjoys the physical aspects of his role, he admits he is not 21 anymore. He sometimes leaves the more demanding sequences to younger performers. This pragmatic approach ensures safety while maintaining the quality of the show. His willingness to participate in action scenes remains a testament to his dedication. Fans continue to appreciate the authenticity he brings to the screen through his personal involvement in the production.