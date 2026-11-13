Taylor Sheridan Signs $1 Billion Deal With NBCUniversal After Paramount Exit

Taylor Sheridan has secured a $1 billion, five-year agreement with NBCUniversal to launch over 20 new television series, marking a major shift from his tenure at Paramount.

Taylor Sheridan has finalized a monumental $1 billion contract with NBCUniversal, signaling a decisive end to his long-standing creative partnership with Paramount. The multiyear agreement officially takes effect in 2029, following the expiration of his existing exclusive deals with the rival studio in March 2026 for film projects and in 2028 for television productions.

During a recent appearance at the Yahoo Finance Invest 2026 event, industry sources revealed that Sheridan plans to produce more than twenty new television series under his new banner at the Comcast-owned media giant. This aggressive expansion strategy underscores his intent to replicate his massive success in the neo-Western and crime thriller genres on a significantly larger scale than achieved during his previous decade-long run.

Also read Sam Claflin Switches Roles in Taylor Sheridan's Action Thriller F.A.S.T.

Strategic Move To NBCUniversal Studio

The creator of Yellowstone explicitly praised Donna Langley, the chairwoman of NBCUniversal Entertainment, as a primary catalyst for this historic transition. Sheridan highlighted Langley's willingness to back high-stakes creative visions without interference, citing her support for Christopher Nolan as a prime example of her executive philosophy.

He recalled how Langley backed Nolan's The Odyssey, a project with a staggering $250 million production budget that sparked widespread panic and gossip within Hollywood circles at the time. Sheridan noted that while many feared the massive financial risk, Langley sailed over those hurdles, proving that she bets on proven winners and respects the artistic authority of marquee storytellers.

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According to Sheridan, her understanding of the entertainment industry is unrivaled because she prioritizes trust over micromanagement. He described her approach as one that checks both creative and financial boxes, ensuring that filmmakers have the power to execute their visions exactly as they require.

Past Performance With Paramount Network

During his tenure at Paramount, Sheridan built an undeniable track record of commercial and critical success across multiple platforms. He launched a sprawling franchise starting with Yellowstone in 2018, followed by a slate of hit series including Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, and Landman.

His output includes fourteen distinct shows across Paramount Network and Paramount+, with some projects still in development, such as the Matthew McConaughey-led sequel and a Four Sixes spinoff. He also recently reworked the upcoming Samuel L. Jackson-fronted Frisco King series after the departure of original showrunner Dave Erickson.

While Sheridan claims he has never had a show canceled or left unp Produced, there are nuanced details to consider. For instance, Mayor of Kingstown was co-created with Hugh Dillon with a seven-season plan, yet Paramount+ ultimately greenlit an abbreviated fifth and final season, deviating from the original roadmap.

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Future Projects And Industry Impact

Beyond his television ambitions, Sheridan is wrapping up his final project with Paramount before his transition. He is currently co-writing and producing a Call of Duty adaptation alongside director Peter Berg, which will serve as the capstone to his time with the studio.

His new five-year deal with NBCUniversal, set to run through 2034, aims to deliver double the volume of content he produced for Paramount during a similar timeframe. If his new slate of twenty-plus series achieves the same level of hit status, the studio may extend the contract beyond its current end date.

This shift represents a significant realignment of power in the television industry. Sheridan is trading the stability of a proven platform for a deal that offers unprecedented creative freedom and financial compensation, positioning him to define the next era of prestige television at a new major studio.