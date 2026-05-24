Taylor Sheridan Shows: Quiz Reveals Your Sheridan Show Bubble

Collider presents a quiz to reveal which Taylor Sheridan show you belong in based on your answers to ten questions that correspond to various aspects of Sheridans worlds. The quiz also informs readers about Sheridans latest show, The Madison, and his other popular series like Yellowstone and Landman.

While the procedural series " Marshauls " continues drawing millions of weekly viewers on CBS and remains perched at the top of the Paramount+ streaming charts, another show from the Taylor Sheridan stable is witnessing massive success.

This show was actually created by Sheridan himself, unlike "Marshauls," on which he serves as an executive producer. The hit-maker has developed several successful shows during his time at Paramount, none of which has proven to be as popular as Yellowstone. In many ways, it was Yellowstones success that earned Sheridan the creative freedom to make more shows. It helps that virtually all of them were widely appreciated.

Sheridan is now on his way out of Paramount. His latest show, The Madison, wasn as big a hit as the ones that came before. The Madison was initially said to be a part of the expanding Yellowstone universe, but following the announcement of Sheridans departure, it was revealed that the show is a standalone property. Which means that the last mega-hit that Sheridan created is Landman, starring Billy Bob Thornton and Ali Larter.

The series premiered in 2024 and concluded its second season in January this year. Despite four months having passed since its season finale, the show regained its crown on the domestic Amazon chart. Collider presents a quiz to reveal which Taylor Sheridan show you belong in based on your answers to ten questions





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