Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone Universe Expands with Two New Spin-Offs

Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone universe has expanded with two new spin-offs, Marshals and Dutton Ranch, which have been successful in their own rights. Dutton Ranch has made history on Paramount+ with 12.9 million viewers in just seven days, taking the crown previously held by another Taylor Sheridan show, The Madison. The show's success is evident in Paramount+'s global streaming charts, where it has consistently ranked at the top since its May 15 launch.

It's a great time to be a Yellowstone fan. While all five seasons of the addictive neo-Western created by Taylor Sheridan are available to stream on Paramount+ , this year has delivered even more stories with two spin-offs premiering after a long wait.

Marshals, the first one is the perfect show for fans of Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton, as it puts him front and center. And if someone needs gritty action without the soapy plots of Yellowstone, Marshals delivers that with its balanced blend of procedural and serial energy. The second spin-off is Dutton Ranch, which has been hailed as the closest to Yellowstone a show has felt in a long time.

For fans of Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser's power couple, Beth and Rip, this show has them in full glory as they move to Texas to start a new life. And while both shows have been successful in their own rights, Dutton Ranch has made history on Paramount+. With 12.9 million viewers in just seven days, Dutton Ranch officially has the biggest debut on any Paramount+ show, taking the crown previously held by another Taylor Sheridan show, The Madison.

The show's success is evident in Paramount+'s global streaming charts, where it has consistently ranked at the top since its May 15 launch. Dutton Ranch has successfully dethroned Marshals and South Park, the two shows that have been dominating the charts. Taylor Sheridan's shows are known for their brutal, complicated, and built on power, loyalty, and the price of survival. He doesn't write heroes - he writes people who do what they have to do and live with the cost.

The question is what kind of person would thrive in his worlds. Two quizzes have been created to help fans find out which Taylor Sheridan show they belong in. The quizzes ask a series of questions that reveal the kind of person who would fit in with the worlds of Yellowstone, Landman, Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, or one of the new spin-offs. The questions cover topics such as power, loyalty, conflict, setting, morality, and ambition.

They are designed to help fans understand what kind of person they are and which world they would thrive in. With the success of Dutton Ranch and the two quizzes, it's clear that Taylor Sheridan's shows are here to stay. Fans of the neo-Western genre can look forward to more exciting stories and characters in the future





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