Despite high ratings, the Yellowstone sequel Marshals faces criticism for its tonal shift, revealing challenges in Taylor Sheridan's expanding franchise universe and sequel strategy.

The television landscape is currently dominated by Taylor Sheridan's sprawling universe, yet the critical reception of his latest projects reveals significant creative friction within the franchise. The sequel series Marshals has secured a dismal Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 28%, a stark contrast to the cultural phenomenon that defined the original Yellowstone series. This low rating underscores a growing disconnect between audience expectations for the Dutton family saga and the new direction taken by Sheridan in expanding the brand.

Taylor Sheridan remains one of the most prolific forces in modern television production, maintaining more than ten seasons of TV in production simultaneously throughout 2026. This staggering volume of output dwarfs the workloads of other industry super producers like Ryan Murphy or Shonda Rhimes. Sheridan's active slate includes the upcoming Tulsa King spinoff Frisco King, the ongoing CIA thriller Lioness, the oil industry drama Landman, the family saga The Madison, and the final season of Mayor of Kingstown, alongside the thriller movie F.A.S.T.

Also read Forget Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan's New Show Is Officially Less Than A Month Away

Origins of the Dutton Dynasty

The foundation of this massive franchise was built upon Sheridan's mainstream success with the 2018 neo-western drama Yellowstone, which followed the morally complex Dutton family. The original series depicted a tight-knit clan of billionaire ranchers who utilized lies, cheating, and murder to protect their mega ranch empire from external threats. Kevin Costner portrayed the paranoid John Dutton, whose ruthless business tactics included ordering the killings of rivals and potential buyers.

Internal family conflict drove much of the original narrative, particularly the strained relationship between John and his adopted son Jamie. Jamie eventually sought revenge for his father's mistreatment by indirectly orchestrating John's murder. This pivotal event triggered the series finale, where John's daughter Beth avenged her father by killing Jamie, after which she and her brother Kayce sold the ranch that had caused so much bloodshed.

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Tonal Shifts in New Sequels

Kevin Costner's character Kayce Dutton transitioned into the role of a US Marshal in the sequel series Marshals, a career change that fundamentally alters the show's dynamic. The new series focuses on law enforcement rather than the ranch power struggles that defined the original, and it carries a PG-14 rating compared to the original's R rating. This shift in content and tone has led to a consensus among viewers that the show feels fundamentally different and lacks the gritty appeal of its predecessor.

Another sequel, Dutton Ranch, attempts to recapture the original's essence by focusing on amoral ranchers using underhanded means to hold onto property. However, without the fractured family dynamics and generational connections to the land, the show struggles with its identity. Critics argue that neither sequel successfully captures the spirit of the original series, leading many to believe the franchise should have concluded with the original series finale.

Comparative Success of Prequels

In contrast to the struggling sequels, the earlier prequels 1883 and 1923 maintained a cohesive narrative centered directly on the Yellowstone ranch itself. These series explored the origins of the Dutton family and the establishment of the ranch, providing a clear historical context that the sequels lack. The original ranch was sold at the end of the main series, meaning the sequels must find new grounds for conflict that feel disconnected from the core emotional anchor of the franchise.

Viewer feedback highlights the difficulty of maintaining the brand's appeal when shifting genres. One review for Marshals noted that Kayce would likely need to arrest himself and his family for their numerous past murders if he intends to remain a lawman. While the police procedural format offers commercial viability, the narrative disconnect remains a significant barrier to audience satisfaction in Taylor Sheridan's expanding entertainment empire.