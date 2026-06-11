Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone: A 'Red-State' Show or a Show About Real Life?

The Landman cast has often spoken about their experiences working with Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan on his new hit series. Sheridan's work started in front of the camera before he transitioned to writing credits on Sicario, Hell or High Water and Wind River. From there, Sheridan created Yellowstone, which broke records at Paramount Network. The hit in January. "I think some people assume Taylor is some sort of right-wing guy or something, and he's really not," he explained. "Even with this show being about the oil business, he just shows you what it's like. He's not saying 'Rah, rah, rah for oil,'" he continued. "It's just the people who work in this business or who are affected by this business, the people on the periphery and within the families in the business; this is what happens."

"If you have a disagreement over someone's way or vibe or whatever it is, that's not the point," Thornton, 70, exclusively told. "The point is, is he good?

He writes great stuff. He's created quite an empire. And you have to respect him for that. He has the fame, he has the success, he deserves to be recognized for the work in shows.

"The Landman cast has often spoken about their experiences working with Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan on his new hit series. Sheridan's work started in front of the camera before he transitioned to writing credits on Sicario, Hell or High Water and Wind River. From there, Sheridan created Yellowstone, which broke records at Paramount Network. The hit in January.

"I think some people assume Taylor is some sort of right-wing guy or something, and he's really not," he explained. "Even with this show being about the oil business, he just shows you what it's like. He's not saying 'Rah, rah, rah for oil,'" he continued.

"It's just the people who work in this business or who are affected by this business, the people on the periphery and within the families in the business; this is what happens. "Landman has put in a lot of work to make their cast look very different on Taylor Sheridan's hit Paramount+ show than they do in real life. Sheridan got his start as an actor before writing scripts for movies including Sicario, Hell or High Water and Wind River.

His focus later shifted to the small screen. Thornton continued: "These are the kinds of problems and joys and triumphs and whatever happens in this world. It's a world of gambling, and you never know what's going to happen. But I think people got the wrong idea about that.

""They refer to it as 'the conservative show' or 'the Republican show' or 'the red-state 'Game of Thrones,' "he told The Atlantic in 2022. "And I just sit back laughing. I'm like, 'Really?

'" He concluded: "The show's talking about the displacement of Native Americans and the way Native American women were treated and about corporate greed and the gentrification of the West and land-grabbing. That's a red-state show?





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