Taylor Sheridan's Upcoming Thriller F.A.S.T. Blends Sicario and Lioness Themes

Taylor Sheridan's new action thriller F.A.S.T. features Brandon Sklenar as an ex-commando leading a DEA black-ops mission against CIA-protected drug dealers, combining the covert intrigue of Lioness with the cartel warfare of Sicario.

Taylor Sheridan has once again demonstrated his mastery of high-stakes geopolitical thrillers with the announcement of his upcoming action film titled F.A. S.T. This new project marks a significant return to the screenwriter's roots in intense, covert military operations, drawing heavy inspiration from the gritty realism of Sicario and the complex espionage dynamics of Lioness.

The film centers on a DEA black-operations mission that delves deep into the murky waters of international drug trafficking and government corruption. It features a stellar ensemble cast led by Brandon Sklenar, known for his role in 1923, who plays an ex-commando tasked with leading an off-the-books DEA team against drug dealers who are surprisingly protected by the CIA.

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Ben Richardson directs F.A. S.T

This narrative setup not only promises thrilling action sequences but also explores the theoretical conflict between different American government agencies, highlighting a signature theme in Sheridan's work where internal agency rivalries and corruption serve as the primary antagonist rather than the cartel itself. The creative direction of F.A. S.T. is in the capable hands of Ben Richardson, a director who has previously collaborated with Sheridan on several successful projects including Wind River, Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, and 1923.

This film represents Richardson's feature directorial debut, transitioning from his acclaimed work as a cinematographer and television director to helm a major motion picture. The screenplay is written by Taylor Sheridan himself, marking his first feature film credit as a writer since 2021's Those Who Wish Me Dead. Given Sheridan's recent success with both his television productions and the upcoming Call of Duty movie, F.A. S.T. is positioned as one of the most anticipated projects in the coming years.

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F.A. S.T. casting and release date

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 14, 2027, after initially being slated for April. The casting includes notable actors such as Sam Claflin, Jason Clarke, and LaKeith Stanfield, who join Sklenar in bringing this tense narrative to life. The combination of Sheridan's sharp, dialogue-driven storytelling and Richardson's visually striking direction promises a cinematic experience that is both intellectually engaging and visually spectacular. Thematically, F.A.

S.T. aligns closely with the tone and subject matter of Sheridan's recent hit series Lioness, which starred Zoe Saldaña as a CIA operative struggling to balance her life between national security duties and family. The protagonist in F.A. S.T. , played by Sklenar, is a former special ops officer who returns to the United States seeking stability and meaning after leaving the military.

F.A. S.T. mirrors Sicario plot

His life takes a dramatic turn when he is recruited by the DEA to dismantle a dangerous group of drug traffickers. However, the mission quickly reveals a deeper conspiracy involving CIA manipulation and protection of these very dealers. This mirrors the plot of Sicario, where Emily Blunt's character discovers that her FBI task force is merely an instrument for a broader, often corrupt, CIA strategy.

By weaving these elements together, Sheridan continues to explore the moral ambiguities of the war on drugs and the hidden costs of national security operations. The film is poised to be a major entry in Sheridan's filmography, offering a blend of black-ops action and cartel warfare that has become synonymous with his brand of storytelling. As audiences await the release next spring, anticipation builds for how Richardson will translate these complex themes onto the big screen.