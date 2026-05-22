Taylor Sheridan's TV Universe Continues to Thrive Despite Showrunner Changes

Taylor Sheridan's TV universe has found immense success, but his projects have also come with many showrunner changes. Despite this, Sheridan is set to create new IP for NBCUniversal after his deal with Paramount ends in 2028.

Taylor Sheridan 's TV universe has found immense success, but his projects have also come with many showrunner changes . After getting his start as an actor, Sheridan started writing scripts for movies.

He began his TV empire with Yellowstone, which aired from 2018 to 2024. Sheridan then created prequels 1883 and 1923, as well as the spinoff series Tulsa King.

However, the showrunner for Tulsa King, Scott Lass, left the project and was replaced by Taylor Sheridan, who is also the creator of the series. Sheridan's TV deal with Paramount will officially end in 2028, after which he will begin a five-year overall deal with NBCUniversal. This new deal will allow Sheridan to create new IP for the company, including film, TV, and streaming content. Sheridan's move comes after Paramount's recent merger with Skydance.

The Dutton family, who own the largest ranch in Montana, have been a central part of Sheridan's TV universe. The family's story has been explored in Yellowstone, 1883, and 1923, as well as in the spinoff series Tulsa King. The family's dynamics have been a key part of the shows, with the family members often navigating major ups and downs together. In the Yellowstone series finale, Beth avenged her father's death by killing her brother Jamie.

The show's finale wrapped up in December 2024 after five seasons, and the cast has not yet publicly addressed the producer's exit. The spinoff series Marshals picks up after the Yellowstone series finale and follows the Dutton family as they navigate a new reality.

The show's synopsis reads: 'As Beth and Rip fight to build a future together - far from the ghosts of Yellowstone - they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire.

' The show is expected to explore the Dutton family's dynamics in a new and exciting way, and fans are eagerly awaiting the new series. The news of Sheridan's deal with NBCUniversal has sparked excitement among fans, who are looking forward to seeing what new projects he will create. With his proven track record of success, fans are confident that Sheridan will continue to deliver high-quality content.

The future of Sheridan's TV universe looks bright, and fans are eager to see what's next





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