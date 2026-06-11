Taylor Sheridan's TV Empire: A Decade of Success and Divisiveness

Taylor Sheridan, the creator behind Yellowstone, has a staggering ten confirmed seasons of TV on the way in 2026 and beyond. While his movies were divisive, his small-screen output has eclipsed his movie career.

Almost a decade after Taylor Sheridan ’s TV empire began with the unexpected success of the Yellowstone franchise, Paramount+ 's most prolific creator has a staggering ten confirmed seasons of TV on the way in 2026 and beyond.

While Sheridan’s screenplay for the 2015 thriller Sicario was acclaimed, his other movies proved divisive. Sheridan received a Best Original Screenplay for 2016’s Hell or High Water and his 2017 directorial debut, Wind River, was a hit, but 2019’s Sicario: Day of the Soldado was a letdown, as was 2021’s survival thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead. 2023’s Finestkind didn’t fare any better with critics, but by this stage, the writer/director’s small-screen output had eclipsed his movies by a stretch





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Taylor Sheridan Yellowstone TV Paramount+ TV Empire Decade Of Success Divisiveness Movies Small-Screen Output Eclipsed His Movie Career

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