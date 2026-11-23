Angelina Jolie and Jon Bernthal star in this Montana thriller by Taylor Sheridan. Netflix subscribers must stream it by November 30 before it disappears from the platform on December 1.

Netflix subscribers in the United States have until November 30 to stream the 2021 action-thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead before the film is scheduled to disappear from the platform on December 1. Directed by Taylor Sheridan, the 100-minute wilderness movie stars Angelina Jolie as a smokejumper tasked with protecting a traumatized boy from two professional assassins in the Montana wilderness.

Taylor Sheridan Thriller Story Mechanics

Angelina Jolie portrays Hannah Faber, a smokejumper haunted by her failure to save three young people during a previous wildfire. When she encounters Connor, played by Finn Little, a traumatized boy fleeing two killers, Hannah finds herself responsible for another child's survival in the rugged Montana landscape. The narrative relies on the tension between human violence and the uncontrollable power of nature.

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At a runtime of 100 minutes, the film features refreshingly little padding. Taylor Sheridan knows when to let the Montana wilderness do the heavy lifting. Once the forest fire begins spreading, even the assassins find themselves at the mercy of something far more dangerous than their human pursuers. This environmental threat adds a layer of inevitability to the chase sequences.

Jolie Bernthal Hoult Performances

Jon Bernthal plays Ethan Sawyer, a local deputy sheriff with a personal connection to Hannah. There is a welcome vulnerability to his performance, particularly opposite Medina Senghore, who plays his pregnant wife, Allison. Senghore gets some of the movie's most satisfying moments in the supporting cast. Their dynamic provides emotional grounding amidst the high-stakes action.

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Nicholas Hoult and Aidan Gillen make for an unnervingly efficient pair of killers. Hoult, in particular, brings a genuinely intimidating presence to the role. Jolie reminds audiences how commanding she can be in a straightforward action thriller. Hannah's physical capabilities are never in question; it is her confidence in her own judgment that has been shattered by past trauma. That distinction gives the movie considerably more emotional substance than its explosive premise might suggest.

Critical Reception And Audience Scores

Those Who Wish Me Dead may lack the sophistication of Hell or High Water or the devastating finality of Wind River. However, Taylor Sheridan's contributions to modern Western cinema do not always need to be so emotionally punishing. Sometimes, watching an exceptionally capable woman outwit two assassins amid a raging forest fire is entertainment enough. The film earned a modest 63% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. This contrasts with a considerably warmer 86% verified audience score from viewers.

Streaming Availability Before December

Its relatively traditional approach to action filmmaking may have disappointed critics expecting another bleak Taylor Sheridan drama. That familiarity is part of its appeal for fans of the genre. For Taylor Sheridan devotees accustomed to committing several evenings to his television projects, this is a considerably smaller investment. The film offers a condensed experience of his signature style without the long-term commitment of a series.

For anyone who misses the era when Angelina Jolie regularly headlined Hollywood action movies, it is a particularly worthwhile way to spend 100 minutes before December arrives. The movie was released in theaters on May 14, 2021. With the November 30 deadline approaching, viewers have limited time to access this title on the streaming platform before it vanishes from the catalog permanently.