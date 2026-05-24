Taylor Sheridan's Television Empire Dominates Paramount+ and CBS

Taylor Sheridan's television empire is currently one of the largest on television, with over a dozen shows on Paramount+ and CBS. His multi-hyphenate career has cornered the niche of gritty action thrillers with Western elements, from Yellowstone to Tulsa King and The Madison.

Taylor Sheridan 's television empire is currently one of the largest on television, with over a dozen shows on Paramount+ and CBS . His multi-hyphenate career has cornered the niche of gritty action thrillers with Western elements, from Yellowstone to Tulsa King and The Madison .

Sheridan's body of work represents a wide range of stories about forgotten places, which has led to a large and dedicated following. Each new show with his name attached is almost guaranteed to be a hit, even when some have faltered critically. This year alone has delivered three new hit shows, following the debut of two Yellowstone spin-offs and the Michelle Pfeiffer-led neo-Western The Madison. Paramount+ is currently dominated by Sheridan's shows, especially those in the Yellowstone universe.

The streamer now has three hit Taylor Sheridan neo-Westerns occupying the top three positions, according to FlixPatrol's streaming data. These shows are Luke Grimes' spin-off, Marshals; Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser's spin-off, Dutton Ranch; and the show that started it all, Yellowstone. The two spin-offs have already been renewed for Season 2, even before the first has finished airing.

Marshals follows Grimes' character Kayce Dutton as he tries to move on after a tragedy while making a career change to become a U.S. Marshal. The series also brings back other Yellowstone characters, such as Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill), Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty).

Meanwhile, Dutton Ranch sends Beth and Rip to Texas after their own tragedy, and they have to start from scratch in a new place. There, they face the problems that come with owning a ranch while engaged in conflict with the locals. And as these spin-offs dominate the streaming and broadcast landscape, fans can expect more Taylor Sheridan shows in the coming months.

The Taylor Sheridan universe is made up of four worlds: Yellowstone, Landman, Tulsa King, and Mayor of Kingstown. Each of these worlds is brutal, complicated, and built on power, loyalty, and the price of survival. Taylor Sheridan doesn't write heroes — he writes people who do what they have to do and live with the cost. Fans can find out which world they belong in by taking a quiz that consists of ten questions.

The quiz will reveal which one of Sheridan's worlds they were made for. The questions cover topics such as power, loyalty, conflict, setting, and morality.

For example, the first question asks where a person's power comes from, and the options include legacy, knowing the deal better than anyone else, reputation, and being indispensable. The second question asks who a person puts first, no matter what, and the options include family, the company, their crew, and their community.

The third question asks how a person responds when someone crosses a line, and the options include quietly and decisively, legally and financially, directly, and by absorbing it and calculating the fallout. The fourth question asks where a person feels most in their element, and the options include wide open land, the oil fields of West Texas, a mid-size city, and a rust-belt town built around a prison.

The fifth question asks how a person feels about operating in the grey, and the options include doing what has to be done to protect what's mine, operating in the grey as just business, and moving the line depending on what's at stake





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Taylor Sheridan Paramount+ CBS Yellowstone Tulsa King The Madison Marshals Dutton Ranch Landman Mayor Of Kingstown

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Guy Ritchie's Mobland Beats Taylor Sheridan's Streaming RecordParamount+ hit Mobland, created by Tom Hardy and Guy Ritchie, had a major streaming success with its debut season, beating Taylor Sheridan's crime drama Tulsa King on the platform. The series also aims to challenge the viewership records set by Mobland and Landman. Mobland season 2 could emerge as a strong contender for viewership records. Taylor Sheridan's Landman set significant viewership records with its second season, creating new records for most-streamed and most-watched similar episodes by achieving the highest viewership in the platform's history.

Read more »

Forget ‘Yellowstone,’ Taylor Sheridan’s Most Divisive Western Yet Is Crushing Paramount+ ChartsTaylor Sheridan's polarizing Yellowstone spin-off, Marshals, is 1 on Paramount around the world despite poor reviews.

Read more »

Taylor Sheridan's Legacy Shines Through in His Prequel '1923'Taylor Sheridan's latest project, '1923,' is a bold historical epic that further showcases his mastery of the Western genre. The show follows the Dutton ranch in Montana during a fractured era in American history, with Sheridan delving into the challenges the family faced as they grew more powerful within their community.

Read more »

Taylor Sheridan’s Spy Thriller Lioness Returns for Season 3 on Paramount+Lioness, the under‑the‑radar spy series by Taylor Sheridan, has earned critical praise and now heads into a third season, promising deeper character drama and new high‑stakes missions on Paramount+.

Read more »