Taylor Sheridan prepares to return to theaters with the thriller F.A.S.T. while his CBS series Marshals premieres Season 2. Luke Grimes stars in the latest episode airing November 22.

Screenwriter and producer Taylor Sheridan is intensifying his creative output with multiple high-profile projects across film and television, signaling a dominant presence in the entertainment industry for the coming year. He is preparing to return to the big screen with a new thriller titled F.A.S.T., which has already drawn comparisons to his critically acclaimed previous work, Sicario. This project joins a busy slate that includes writing duties for a Call of Duty movie at Paramount set for release in 2028.

F.A.S.T. Thriller and Cinematic Ambitions

F.A.S.T. is being positioned as a high-stakes action thriller that mirrors the tone and intensity of Sicario, a film widely regarded as one of Sheridan's finest achievements. Brandon Sklenar, known for his leading role in the series 1923, will headline the new film, bringing significant box office appeal to the project. The casting choice underscores the high anticipation surrounding the release, with industry observers considering it a major contender for the most viewed films in the first half of next year.

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Beyond F.A.S.T., Sheridan continues to expand his influence in the gaming-to-film adaptation space by writing the Call of Duty movie for Paramount. The film is scheduled for a 2028 release date and has already attracted interest from prominent actors such as Alan Ritchson and Inde Navarette, who are reportedly vying for roles in the production. This ongoing development highlights Sheridan's strategic focus on blending his signature gritty storytelling with massive global franchises to secure star-studded casts and broad audience reach.

Marshals Season 2 Returns to CBS

On the television front, Sheridan is aggressively expanding the Yellowstone universe with two new spin-offs, Dutton Ranch and Marshals, each following distinct distribution strategies. While Dutton Ranch has been renewed for a second season, it will not premiere on streaming platforms before the end of 2026 due to production timelines. In contrast, Marshals has already returned for its second season, leveraging the faster production turnaround typical of network television to keep content flowing continuously for viewers.

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The latest episode of Marshals is set to air this Sunday, November 22, on CBS, continuing the series' run with high production values and intense narrative stakes. Collider has partnered with the network to provide an exclusive preview of this upcoming episode, offering fans an early look at the unfolding drama. This strategic release timing ensures that the show maintains momentum and viewer engagement as it progresses through its second season on the major broadcast network.

Key Plot Developments and Character Dynamics

In the previewed segment of the November 22 episode, the narrative focuses on a critical interaction involving the character Kayce, portrayed by Luke Grimes. The scene depicts Kayce engaged in a serious and high-tension meeting with a group or entity referred to as Vanguard. This development suggests escalating conflict and complex power dynamics that are central to the series' exploration of loyalty and survival in modern law enforcement contexts.

The inclusion of this specific plot point highlights the show's commitment to character-driven drama within a procedural framework. Luke Grimes delivers a performance that emphasizes the weight of responsibility and the difficult choices faced by protagonists in Sheridan's universe. The meeting with Vanguard serves as a pivotal moment that likely sets the stage for future confrontations and alliances, deepening the intrigue surrounding the series' central mysteries.