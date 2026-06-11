Taylor Sheridan's Landman Stars Don't See a Yellowstone Crossover

Collider's Aidan Kelley spoke with Landman stars Billy Bob Thornton and Ali Larter at the Newport Beach TV Festival, where they addressed the possibility of Sheridan's oil drama crossing over with the Yellowstone universe. Thornton, who plays Tommy Norris, was asked directly whether a Yellowstone crossover will ever happen, and his answer was pretty blunt: 'I don't know. I have no idea. You know, I doubt it. I'll put it that way.'

Taylor Sheridan 's television world is vast, it's enormous, and at this point, you'd imagine there are all sorts of crossover possibilities. A cavalcade of colorful characters exists all across Sheridan's America, and their shows and stories feel like they could be happening all down the same dusty road.

That's especially true now that Dutton Ranch has kicked off, moving Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler from Montana to Texas as they attempt to start over with their stolen child, Carter, after the end of Yellowstone. That's already put the three of them in the same state as Landman, which opens up all kinds of interesting possibilities that have almost certainly been noted by executives at Paramount scribbling on a whiteboard.

After all, if Beth is now building a life in Texas, it’s not completely wild to wonder whether she might eventually bump into Tommy and Angela Norris somewhere along the way, right? Unfortunately for anyone hoping to see Tommy and Beth walk into the same room and immediately make it everyone else's problem, two Landman stars aren't exactly betting the ranch on it.

Collider's Aidan Kelley attended the Newport Beach TV Festival recently and spoke with Landman stars Billy Bob Thornton and Ali Larter, who both addressed the possibility of Sheridan's oil drama crossing over with the Yellowstone universe. Thornton, who plays Tommy Norris, was asked directly whether a Yellowstone crossover will ever happen, and his answer was pretty blunt: 'I don't know. I have no idea. You know, I doubt it. I'll put it that way.





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Taylor Sheridan Yellowstone Landman Crossover Beth Dutton Rip Wheeler Tommy Norris Angela Norris Paramount Newport Beach TV Festival Collider Aidan Kelley Billy Bob Thornton Ali Larter

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