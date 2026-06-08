Taylor Sheridan's Landman Renewed for Season 3 Amid Cast Shake-Up and Unanswered Questions

Paramount+ has renewed Landman for a third season following a dramatic finale where Billy Bob Thornton's character was fired by Demi Moore's Cami. The future of the series and its remaining cast members, including Eric Lange and Nicholas Gonzalez, is discussed, with strong praise for creator Taylor Sheridan's writing and storytelling.

Taylor Sheridan 's hit series Landman has been renewed for a third season on Paramount+ , though a significant shake-up occurred when Demi Moore 's character, Cami, fired Billy Bob Thornton 's Tommy Norris in the season 2 finale.

The show, inspired by the "Boomtown" podcast, delves into the West Texas oil industry, focusing on crisis executive Tommy Norris and his family. The departure of Thornton, a main cast member, shocked viewers and left many unanswered questions about the future direction of the series and its business-centric plotlines.

While Tommy's fate seemed uncertain, actor Eric Lange, who plays M-Tex CEO Monty, clarified at the Newport Beach TV Fest that his character is safe for now, though his health remains a concern given the high-stress nature of the oil business. At the event, cast members including Nicholas Gonzalez, who plays Tommy's right-hand man, and Jaclyn Hales, who portrays his daughter, shared their thoughts on moving forward without Thornton.

Gonzalez expressed complete trust in Sheridan's vision, stating, "I'm in Taylor's hands. I'm in it to win it. So, whatever he wants or has plans for me, I'm ready to execute.

" He praised Sheridan's writing, noting its well-rounded characters and intertwining storylines. Hales echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the cast's deep understanding of their roles and dynamics, which eases the transition. Both actors highlighted Sheridan's unique ability to craft dramatic narratives with keen insight into human relationships, whether familial or business-oriented. The renewal affirms the show's success as part of Sheridan's expanding television empire, which includes Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, and others.

Despite the shake-up, the core ensemble appears committed to the project, with many advocating for Sheridan's broader recognition in the industry. The upcoming season will likely explore the power vacuum left by Tommy's exit and how his former colleagues and family adapt. The narrative may shift toward other key figures like Monty, who once ran the M-Tex oil company, or delve deeper into the complex web of alliances and rivalries in the Permian Basin.

Fans can expect Sheridan's signature blend of high-stakes drama, moral ambiguity, and intense character studies as the series continues its gritty portrayal of the oil world





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Landman Taylor Sheridan Season 3 Billy Bob Thornton Demi Moore Paramount+ TV Renewal West Texas Oil Cast Changes Yellowstone

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