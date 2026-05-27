Taylor Sheridan's 'Landman' Eyes Emmy Recognition as Season 3 Approaches

Paramount is reportedly pushing Taylor Sheridan's drama 'Landman' for Emmy nominations, including Best Actor for Billy Bob Thornton and Best Supporting Actress for Ali Larter. The show, which follows a landman in the Texas oil industry, is gearing up for its third season amid renewed streaming interest.

Taylor Sheridan 's career is experiencing an unprecedented boom. The creator of the neo-Western drama Yellowstone, which first aired in 2018, has since launched two successful spin-offs this year alone.

He is currently directing a major motion picture while simultaneously writing another, and his recent move to NBCUniversal is poised to elevate his career to new heights. Sheridan's shows have become a cornerstone for Paramount's streaming service, with Paramount+'s global streaming charts dominated by his creations, including Yellowstone, Tulsa King, and the record-breaking Dutton Ranch saga. Despite his immense commercial and cultural success, Sheridan's projects have struggled to gain traction on the awards circuit-until now.

Recent reports indicate that Paramount is considering pushing one of Sheridan's most popular shows, Landman, for Emmy consideration this season. The studio is targeting Best Actor in a Leading Drama Role for Billy Bob Thornton and Best Supporting Actress for his co-star Ali Larter.

Additionally, Sam Elliott, Andy Garcia, and Demi Moore are being considered for supporting roles. This potential recognition is a major milestone for the show, which is currently gearing up for its third season. The renewed interest in Landman on streaming services is partly attributed to the success of the new Yellowstone spin-offs and the buzz surrounding the Emmy nominations. Landman centers on Thornton's character, Tommy, a key figure in the Texas oil industry.

As a landman, Tommy is responsible for the day-to-day operations of wells for major companies, negotiating deals on the ground, and handling crises as they arise. Over the past two seasons, viewers have tracked his rise from an employee to a direct player in the game as his duties evolve.

With Season 3, Tommy's life becomes even more complicated as he and his son shoulder the very responsibilities that contributed to the death of his friend and mentor, Monty, played by Jon Hamm. The show explores themes of power, loyalty, and survival in a brutal industry, offering a gritty, realistic portrayal of the oil business. Sheridan's signature style-writing complex characters who operate in moral gray areas and face the consequences of their choices-is on full display in Landman.

The series has garnered a dedicated fanbase and critical praise for its performances, particularly Thornton's nuanced portrayal of a man caught between corporate interests and personal ethics. As the Emmys approach, the possibility of recognition for Landman could signal a shift in how awards bodies view Sheridan's work, which has often been dismissed by critics even as it dominates ratings.

The show's third season promises to delve deeper into Tommy's struggles, exploring the cost of success in a world where every decision has life-altering consequences. With the backing of Paramount and a star-studded cast, Landman is poised to be a contender in the upcoming awards season, potentially breaking the pattern of Sheridan's previous snubs. The anticipation for Season 3 is high, and the Emmy buzz only adds to the excitement.

For fans of Sheridan's universe, Landman offers a fresh perspective on the themes of power and survival that define his work, while also standing alone as a compelling drama about the human cost of energy





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