Taylor Sheridan's Frisco King: A Texas‑Set Western Spin‑Off Featuring Samuel L. Jackson and Sylvester Stallone, Arriving 2027

Taylor Sheridan is developing Frisco King, a Texas‑based Western crime series that expands the world of Tulsa King. The show stars Samuel L. Jackson as Russell Lee Washington Jr., includes a cameo by Sylvester Stallone, and nods to the 1979 cult film The Frisco Kid. Set for a 2027 release on Paramount+, the series promises a blend of Western grit and criminal intrigue.

Taylor Sheridan is once again turning his attention to the Old West, this time with a brand‑new series slated for the first half of 2027.

The project, a spin‑off from his crime‑drama Tulsa King, will carry the working title Frisco King and will shift the narrative from the gritty streets of Tulsa to the rolling ranchlands of northern Texas. Sheridan, who grew up in the Lone Star State and now lives there, has rewritten the entire concept to relocate the story to the city of Frisco, a short drive from his new SGS Studios in the Dallas‑Fort Worth metroplex.

The relocation is more than a logistical convenience; it allows the show to lean fully into the Western tropes that have always underpinned Sheridan's storytelling. The series will follow Russell Lee Washington Jr., played by Samuel L. Jackson, as he attempts to build a criminal empire in a region defined by cattle drives, dusty highways and a lingering sense of frontier justice.

Jackson, who first appeared as a guest star in the previous season of Tulsa King, will now anchor the show as its lead, bringing his iconic presence to a role that blends the hard‑boiled qualities of a crime boss with the rugged individualism of a Western anti‑hero





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