Taylor Sheridan's First Book 'How To Not Die In Prison' Set for June 2026 Release

Taylor Sheridan, creator of the Yellowstone universe, is releasing his first book co-written with former inmate Tom Nelson, a survival guide for prison life. The book drops June 23, 2026.

Taylor Sheridan has cemented his status as a television titan with the Yellowstone franchise, a sprawling neo-Western universe that began in 2018 and now includes multiple spinoffs like 1883, 1923, and the upcoming 2026 sequels.

His other series such as Landman, Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, Lioness, and The Madison have all garnered strong viewership and critical acclaim. Sheridan's ability to craft compelling stories about rugged individuals, family loyalty, and survival has resonated with audiences worldwide. His next television ventures include the CBS series Marshals, which follows Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) as a U.S. Marshal, and the Paramount+ sequel Dutton Ranch, centering on Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler.

Yet, despite this prolific output, Sheridan is now making a surprising pivot into publishing. On June 23, 2026, his first book, How To Not Die In Prison: A Survival Guide, will hit shelves. The book is co-written with Tom Nelson, a man described as having been busted for everything from auto theft and assault and battery to armed robbery and drug dealing, spending more than seventeen years in maximum and medium-security prisons.

Together, they deliver a no-bullshit guide to life behind bars, aiming to equip readers with the knowledge to survive incarceration. Sheridan's involvement in a prison survival guide is curious given his lack of personal experience with the penal system. In the book's introduction, he addresses this directly: You might wonder what in the world gives me the knowledge or wisdom to write a survival guide to prison. Well, I'll tell you absolutely nothing.

I've never been to prison. But, like every man, I've certainly wondered how I would survive if circumstances ever put me there. That morbid curiosity sent me on a journey to understand the politics and dangers of prison. By partnering with Nelson, Sheridan provides a platform for authentic, firsthand insights while applying his narrative talents to structure the advice.

The book covers topics such as establishing a reputation, navigating prison gangs, dealing with guards, and maintaining mental health. It is a niche subject, but Sheridan's involvement lends it mainstream appeal, potentially opening the door for future adaptations. While the book release represents a new frontier, Sheridan shows no signs of slowing his television output. Marshals recently wrapped a successful debut season on CBS during the 2025-2026 cycle, earning ratings that rivaled other broadcast hits.

The Madison, a six-episode limited series that introduced the Clyburn family, has already been renewed for two additional seasons on Paramount+. Dutton Ranch, starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, is currently airing its freshman season and is expected to conclude soon. In the latter half of 2026, three fan-favorite shows from Sheridan are anticipated to return: Lioness season 3, Landman season 3, and Tulsa King season 4.

These will be followed in early 2027 by The Madison season 2, Mayor of Kingstown season 5, and Marshals season 2. Additionally, Sheridan is expanding into other media with projects tied to F.A. S.T. and Call of Duty. The success of his book may even inspire a new series set in a prison environment, blending his trademark tension with real-world survival strategies.

For now, fans can look forward to both the literary and televised expansions of the Sheridanverse. Taylor Sheridan was born on May 21, 1970 in Cranfills Gap, Texas. He is known for notable projects such as Sicario, Wind River, and Hell or High Water. His transition from screenwriting to book authorship marks a new chapter in his career, but his core themes of resilience, danger, and morality remain consistent across all his work.

How To Not Die In Prison is not just a survival manual but a reflection of Sheridan's lifelong curiosity about the human condition under extreme pressure. The book is expected to appeal to his existing fan base as well as true crime enthusiasts and anyone intrigued by the realities of prison life. With its raw, unfiltered advice and Sheridan's storytelling flair, it promises to be a compelling read





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