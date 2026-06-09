Taylor Sheridan's Expanding Universe: Dutton Ranch, The Madison, and Marshals Signal Ongoing Success and Renewals

An overview of recent developments in Taylor Sheridan's television empire, including the record-breaking performance of Yellowstone spin-off Dutton Ranch, the early renewal of The Madison through Season 3, and the continued success of the controversial series Marshals despite its critical reception. The article also notes the expected renewal timelines for these shows within the Paramount and CBS ecosystems.

Taylor Sheridan fans are riding high off the premiere of Dutton Ranch , the latest Yellowstone spin-off show starring Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler and Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton.

Like plenty of Sheridan-produced Western shows, Dutton Ranch is busy shattering viewership records on Paramount Plus, but the show has not yet been officially renewed for Season 2 - this news is expected sooner rather than later, possibly even before the Season 1 finale, which will air on July 3. Another intensely popular Sheridan series to come before Dutton Ranch earlier this year was The Madison, featuring big-time Hollywood actors like Kurt Russell and Michelle Pfeiffer.

The Madison was renewed for Season 2 long before an episode of Season 1 ever hit the air, but Paramount has already taken things a step further and picked up the original Western for Season 3. Dutton Ranch wasn't the first official Yellowstone expansion to arrive in 2026, though. That title belongs to Marshals, the CBS police procedural starring Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, who now works as a U.S. Marshal after leaving ranch life behind.

Marshals has been met with some of the worst reception of any Sheridan-produced series in history, but, it's still performing well near the pinnacle of Paramount Plus streaming charts. Marshals was also picked up for Season 2 shortly after the premiere of Season 1, and the show's official Instagram account posted a pair of new images to confirm that production on Season 2 has begun.

While not yet confirmed, it's expected that Marshals Season 2 will premiere on CBS before the end of this year





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Taylor Sheridan Yellowstone Dutton Ranch The Madison Marshals Paramount Plus CBS TV Spin-Offs Streaming Records Series Renewals

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