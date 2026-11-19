News highlights Taylor Sheridan's growing success with hit shows like Yellowstone and Landman, alongside celebrity updates involving Morgan Wallen, Kid Rock, and others.

Morgan Wallen drops snippet of unreleased song on Instagram, calling it 'an actual leak''I've never had a show canceled:' Taylor Sheridan explains his big move to NBCUniversal Taylor Sheridan says fame is something 'I would give back tomorrow' during blunt interviewBrandon Sklenar got 'massive' to play a Delta Force operator in Taylor Sheridan's 'F.A.

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Also read Taylor Sheridan Dominates Paramount+ With Yellowstone and Tulsa King

'Ella Langley's 'Choosin' Texas' extends its own record with 27 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100'Landman' season 3 shoots at familiar 'Yellowstone' filming locations owned by Taylor SheridanKid Rock shows off massive elk harvest on Instagram while joking about missing the election Kaitlin Butts drops 34-minute mini-movie to spotlight her new country music album 'Hello, Honky Tonk'Reddit users reveal significant luxury purchases that changed their lives for the betterTrump arrives in Philippines for ASEAN summitGreg Gutfeld: Rachel Maddow has a ‘horrible track record’ of predictionsFox News host Greg Gutfeld disses the Emmy Awards for leaving Chuck Norris out of the 'In Memoriam' program, discusses Taylor Sheridan's productions and more on 'Gutfeld!

'It all started with"Yellowstone," and only went up from there. His monster hits"Landman" and"Lioness" both came years afterwards and are also mega-hits. Tack on"Mayor of Kingstown,""Tulsa King" and other"Yellowstone" universe projects, and it's more than fair to say nobody comes close.

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TAYLOR SHERIDAN'S 'LANDMAN,' 'THE MADISON' SNUBBED BY EMMYS AS EXPERT HAILS HIM AS TV'S 'SIX-TIME CHAMPION'TAYLOR SHERIDAN'S $330M FOUR SIXES RANCH PURCHASE FORCED HIM OUT OF RETIREMENT PLANS Taylor Sheridan attends the black carpet during"Yellowstone" Season 5 Fort Worth Premiere at Hotel Drover on November 13, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas.

"I mean they cost what they cost, right? And it's a constant battle, right, to sit there and they could argue, I'm sure that they would, that if we could have made Landman for $50 million less, they could have made $50 million more. But I disagree because now the product isn't as valuable and so you have less viewers. So it costs less, but you made less.

So what are we trying to do? I'm a premium product maker. I only know how to do it one way. I learned how to direct and produce making movies.

So, I only know how to do that. I don't know how to make a TV show, and I'm not trying to learn. I want them to look like movies," the"Yellowstone" creator explained. When asked how he handles high-level executives and money people at companies he works with, Sheridan dropped about as on-brand a line as you'll find..

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Again, he's responsible for the most successful shows on TV, and you can't have the casts and production value he routinely brings to the table without big budgets. The good news is the fans always respond, and it should be fun to see what Sheridan cooks up next. Let me know your thoughts at