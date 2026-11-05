Taylor Sheridan's 2027 Slate: Tulsa King Renewal and Final Seasons Confirmed

Taylor Sheridan confirms Tulsa King Season 5 renewal and May 2027 release for F.A.S.T. as Mayor of Kingstown prepares for its final run in early 2027.

Creator Taylor Sheridan has solidified his production pipeline for 2027, confirming major release dates and renewals for his most high-profile television properties. The schedule includes the premiere of the fifth and final season of Mayor of Kingstown in the early months of next year and the theatrical debut of his crime thriller F.A.S.T. in May. These upcoming projects anchor a busy year that follows the ongoing success of the Sylvester Stallone -led series Tulsa King.

Mayor of Kingstown Finale Arrives Early 2027

The crime drama Mayor of Kingstown will conclude its run with its fifth and final season launching in the first few weeks of 2027. The series, which stars Jeremy Renner, has established itself as a cornerstone of Sheridan's television empire alongside Yellowstone. This final season serves as the definitive end to the story centered on the power dynamics and prison industry in Kingstown.

Also read Taylor Sheridan Sets May 14, 2027 Release Date for New Movie F.A.S.T.

Simultaneously, Sheridan is expanding into feature films with a new project titled F.A.S.T. Described as a Sicario-style crime thriller, the movie is scheduled for a release in May 2027. This date represents a shift from the film's original April launch window, marking Sheridan's return to the big screen after years of focusing primarily on television production.

Tulsa King Renewed for Season 5 Amid Current Run

Tulsa King remains the dominant force in Sheridan's current output, having returned for Season 4 on October 16. Paramount has maintained a weekly release schedule, dropping new episodes every Friday since the premiere. This rollout pattern is expected to continue through the season finale, which is scheduled for December 18.

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Despite the current season still airing, Paramount has already confirmed that Tulsa King has been renewed for Season 5. This decision comes despite the show not yet concluding its fourth season, signaling strong confidence in the series' performance and its star, Sylvester Stallone. The renewal ensures the franchise will continue to dominate Sheridan's output well beyond the current cycle.

Adding to the momentum, a new spin-off series titled Frisco King is set to begin streaming on December 18. This date coincides exactly with the Tulsa King Season 4 finale. Frisco King stars Samuel L. Jackson and expands the shared universe further. The dual release strategy highlights Paramount's aggressive push to capitalize on the franchise's growing popularity.

Landman Delayed and Upcoming Episode Details

Not all Sheridan projects are proceeding on their initial timelines. The third season of Landman, the oil industry drama, was originally expected to release before the end of 2026. Production or distribution delays have since pushed the premiere of Landman Season 3 to 2027. This adjustment aligns the show with other major Sheridan releases scheduled for the coming year.

In the immediate term, Tulsa King Season 4 continues to build its audience with upcoming episodes. The narrative focuses on the character Dwight, who is asserting control over his criminal empire. Recent promotional material reveals Dwight laying down strict rules, making it clear that anyone attempting to access his operations will face severe consequences. These storylines underscore the brutal power struggles characteristic of Sheridan's writing.

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Tulsa King Season 4 Episode 4 represents the next installment in the current Friday release schedule. The episode continues to explore themes of loyalty, violence, and survival that define the Sheridan universe. With the series renewed and the spin-off on the horizon, the franchise shows no signs of slowing down.

2027 Strategy and Franchise Expansion

The confirmed slate for 2027 demonstrates a clear strategy to maximize the output of Sheridan's established brands. By launching the final season of Mayor of Kingstown early in the year, Paramount can capture viewership before the mid-year film releases. The May debut of F.A.S.T. provides a cinematic anchor between the television seasons.

The simultaneous continuation of Tulsa King and the launch of Frisco King creates a sustained presence in the market. With new episodes of Tulsa King airing until December 18 and the spin-off premiering on the same day, viewers have a continuous stream of content to consume. This approach ensures high engagement levels leading into the next calendar year.

For fans of the genre, the 2027 lineup offers a mix of concluded narratives and fresh beginnings. The end of Mayor of Kingstown provides closure for one of the network's longest-running dramas. Meanwhile, the expansion of the Tulsa King universe and the arrival of F.A.S.T. promise new storylines and characters. Sheridan's continued focus on crime, power, and morality remains central to all upcoming projects.