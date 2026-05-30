Taylor Sheridan's 2026 TV Takeover: New Shows, Renewals, and Lasting Impact

An overview of Taylor Sheridan's major 2026 releases including Marshals and The Madison, plus a look at his earlier film Wind River and upcoming series, highlighting his influence on modern television.

Taylor Sheridan fans are experiencing a surge of excitement as the acclaimed writer and producer has launched several intense new projects at the start of 2026.

The momentum began with the debut of Marshals, a Yellowstone offshoot on CBS, starring Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, who has transitioned from ranch life to a U.S. marshal. This marks Sheridan's first series on network television. Simultaneously, Paramount Plus unveiled The Madison, a poignant drama led by Kurt Russell and Michelle Pfeiffer, which has already secured renewals for its second and third seasons, ensuring its place on screens for years to come.

Sheridan's broader portfolio includes the highly anticipated returns of Tulsa King, featuring Sylvester Stallone, and Mayor of Kingstown, starring Jeremy Renner, later this year. The collaboration with Renner is not new; in 2017, Sheridan wrote, directed, and produced Wind River, a contemporary Western starring Renner and Elizabeth Olsen, which streams on Netflix.

Wind River achieved significant critical and commercial success, grossing $44 million on an $11 million budget and earning high ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, while also ranking among the top most-watched titles on various VOD platforms globally. Beyond his TV work, Sheridan's distinct storytelling style-focused on morally complex characters and high-stakes survival-continues to draw massive audiences and shape the current television landscape





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