Taylor Sheridan's 2026 Slate: Marshals Breaks Records, Lioness and Landman Updates

Taylor Sheridan's 2026 has been packed with new Yellowstone universe shows. Marshals starring Luke Grimes drew 528 million minutes watched in its debut season, while Lioness Season 3 is set for August and Landman Season 3 delayed to 2027.

Taylor Sheridan has been one of the most prolific writers and producers in 2026, expanding his Yellowstone universe with new series while keeping fans engaged with fresh content.

The year began with Dutton Ranch, which concluded over the Fourth of July weekend, and also saw the brief release of The Madison, which aired over two weeks in three-episode drops. Despite these quick turns, Sheridan's most notable achievement this year has been the debut of Marshals, a spinoff following Kayce Dutton as a U.S. marshal after the events of Yellowstone's finale.

Marshals broke new ground by airing on CBS before streaming on Paramount Plus, a strategic move that paid off handsomely. The show's first season amassed 528 million minutes watched and continues to rank in Paramount Plus' global top 10 across more than 50 countries, drawing viewers worldwide. This success underscores Sheridan's ability to translate his gritty, character-driven storytelling to a network audience without losing its edge.

Marshals stars Luke Grimes reprising his role as Kayce Dutton, now navigating a new career in law enforcement after leaving the family ranch. The series explores themes of justice, morality, and survival as Kayce works with other marshals to tackle cases across Montana. The show's strong viewership numbers reflect its appeal to both Yellowstone loyalists and new viewers drawn by the procedural elements.

Sheridan's signature style-complex characters operating in moral gray areas-remains intact, with Kayce torn between his past and his duty. The show's success has also sparked interest in further expansions of the Yellowstone universe, though Sheridan has not confirmed additional spinoffs. Looking ahead, Sheridan's next major release is Lioness Season 3, which has been confirmed for August 2.

The series, starring Zoe Saldana as a CIA officer, has already been renewed for a third season, which is expected to be the final one. Meanwhile, Landman Season 3, a drama set in the West Texas oil fields, has been delayed to 2027 due to production issues. Fans of Sheridan's work can also expect continued buzz around Marshals as it builds momentum into future seasons.

With each project, Sheridan continues to dominate the television landscape, blending Western tropes with modern dilemmas and creating worlds that audiences can't get enough of. Whether it's the expansive Dutton family saga or the focused intensity of Lioness, Sheridan's 2026 slate is a testament to his creative ambition and his understanding of what keeps viewers coming back for more. The question now is what new frontier he will explore next





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