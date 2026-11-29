Taylor Sheridan's Those Who Wish Me Dead starring Angelina Jolie leaves Netflix in the United States on December 1, giving subscribers limited time to stream the thriller.

Taylor Sheridan's 2021 thriller film Those Who Wish Me Dead will officially be removed from the Netflix United States library on December 1, leaving subscribers with a very narrow window to view the production before it expires. The movie had previously climbed as high as the number three position on Netflix's domestic movie chart back in September, indicating a significant level of viewership prior to this scheduled departure. Subscribers currently have only a few hours remaining to watch the film before it becomes unavailable for streaming on the platform.

Collaboration With Angelina Jolie And Jon Bernthal

This theatrical release marked a significant reunion for creator Taylor Sheridan and actor Jon Bernthal, who had previously worked together on the films Sicario and Wind River. The 2021 project served as their third collaboration, occurring after Sheridan had already established considerable success with his television series Yellowstone. During the production of this film, Sheridan also secured the opportunity to work with Angelina Jolie for the very first time, expanding his roster of high-profile collaborators in the industry.

Also read Taylor Sheridan Explains Why Yellowstone Season 6 Was Cancelled

Angelina Jolie stars as Hannah Faber, a smokejumper stationed in Montana who is still struggling to come to terms with the deaths of three people she was unable to save from a previous fire. Her character becomes entangled in a dangerous situation when she encounters a young boy who is being pursued by two assassins. Hannah finds herself trying to keep both the boy and herself alive as a massive forest fire threatens to cut off their escape route.

Adaptation Of Michael Koryta Novel And Screenplay

The narrative structure of the film is based on the 2014 novel of the same name written by author Michael Koryta. Koryta collaborated directly with Taylor Sheridan and Charles Leavitt on the screenplay, ensuring that the transition from page to screen maintained the integrity of the original story. This creative partnership allowed the filmmakers to adapt the complex plot points of the book while adjusting the pacing for the cinematic medium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The movie also gained a substantial audience through streaming platforms, particularly because its theatrical release coincided with a period that was identified as particularly difficult for the traditional cinema industry. While the film initially reached the top of the domestic charts, its longevity on the platform has been limited, and it is now set to disappear from the US library. The timing of the removal means that casual viewers who missed the initial surge in popularity in September will no longer have access to the title.

Real-World Impact And Streaming Availability

The departure of the film from the service highlights the transient nature of streaming rights and the cyclical visibility of content on major platforms. For fans of the Taylor Sheridan Universe, which includes shows like Yellowstone, Landman, and Mayor of Kingstown, this removal marks the end of one chapter in his broader storytelling portfolio. The specific date of December 1 serves as a hard deadline for audiences in the United States who wish to experience the story of Hannah Faber and the smokejumpers.

As the clock runs out, the focus shifts to the legacy of the collaboration between Sheridan, Jolie, and Bernthal. The film remains a distinct entry in their collective filmography, separate from the television expansion that has dominated Sheridan's recent career. Viewers who have not yet watched the movie must act quickly before the title is permanently archived from the Netflix catalog, effectively ending its active availability for new or returning audiences in the region.